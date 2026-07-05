Does an employee have the right to annual leave during the suspension of the employment contract

The State Labor Service clarified the issue of leave during the suspension of the employment contract.

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The State Labor Service of Ukraine explained whether an employee has the right to annual leave during the suspension of the employment contract.

The agency emphasized that during and for the period of suspension of the employment contract, the employer is not obliged to pay the employee wages, provide guarantee and compensation payments (except for amounts owed to the employee on the day the employment contract was suspended), or ensure working conditions necessary for performing the work as stipulated by labor legislation, collective agreements, and the employment contract (including granting, paying for, and compensating any leave, rest days, temporary disability benefits, submitting relevant statements and calculations provided by mandatory state social insurance legislation).

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