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Kherson City Court reported the death of an employee as a result of Russian aggression

09:38, 6 July 2026
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Due to damage to the building of the Kherson City Court, court hearings will be held only in urgent judicial proceedings.
Kherson City Court reported the death of an employee as a result of Russian aggression
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As a result of Russian armed aggression, an employee of the Kherson City Court, Larisa Shvets, died.

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The staff of the Kherson City Court of Kherson region reported that the employee was a conscientious, hardworking, and responsible person. Colleagues describe her as sincere, kind, and sensitive, with whom it was easy to work and pleasant to communicate. Her humanity, kindness, and willingness to support others will forever remain in the memory of those who knew her.

It was previously reported that due to damage to the building of the Kherson City Court of Kherson region as a result of Russian armed aggression, the court will temporarily hold hearings only in urgent judicial proceedings until the consequences of the damage are eliminated.

The degree of urgency of a court case will be determined individually by the judges.

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