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Ukrzaliznytsia announced train delays and route changes

08:31, 6 July 2026
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Due to temporary traffic restrictions on the railway in Kyiv region, Ukrzaliznytsia has changed the routes of several passenger trains
Ukrzaliznytsia announced train delays and route changes
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Ukrzaliznytsia has temporarily adjusted the routes of several passenger trains due to traffic restrictions on certain sections of the railway in Kyiv region. These measures were implemented by the decision of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine for safety reasons.

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The company reported that reserve routes were used to ensure uninterrupted service. The changes affected the following trains:

  • No. 93 Kharkiv — Khelm;
  • No. 134 Kamianets-Podilskyi — Kyiv;
  • No. 94 Kholm — Kharkiv;
  • No. 43 Dnipro — Ivano-Frankivsk;
  • No. 104 Lviv — Lozova.

Despite the route changes, all planned key stops will remain unchanged. At the same time, due to detours around certain sections, train delays are possible.

Also, suburban electric train traffic on the Fastiv direction is temporarily complicated. To transport passengers between Boyarka and Kyiv, Ukrzaliznytsia, together with the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, has organized a shuttle bus service.

In addition, suburban trains on the Synelnykove — Dnipro and Synelnykove — Lozova routes, as well as Dnipro City trains, are running with delays of up to one hour.

Passengers are urged to carefully follow announcements at stations, listen to railway staff messages, and comply with their instructions. 

Recall that Kyiv suffered another massive attack, with the number of casualties increasing. 

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