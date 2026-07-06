Why There Are Not Enough Places for the Language Exam: The Commission Explained How Registration Works

The National Commission on State Language Standards explained what determines the number of exam places, when registration opens, and why candidates are advised not to delay registration.

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The National Commission on State Language Standards clarified how the number of places for taking the state language proficiency exam is formed, when registration opens, and what candidates should pay attention to.

How exam places are formed

The Commission reported that authorized institutions conduct exams according to approved schedules agreed upon with the National Commission on State Language Standards.

The number of exam sessions and the work of authorized institutions are planned taking into account the budget funding allocated for the current year. Usually, the Commission provides from 4,000 to 6,000 exam places monthly, which are distributed among exam sessions.

When registration opens

The Commission opens registration for the exam monthly.

At the end of each current month, except December, information about the date and time of registration opening for the upcoming exams is published on the Commission's official website in the "News" section and on its Facebook page.

Why not all places are used

The Commission noted that several subjective factors affect the effective use of exam places.

In particular, some places at authorized institutions remain unfilled, especially at the beginning of the month. There are also cases when candidates register but do not show up for the exam or start the tasks but do not complete them.

Recommendations given to candidates

The National Commission urged responsible attitude towards registration and time planning.

Candidates are advised not to postpone registration until the end of the month but to choose available places in the first days. If circumstances arise that prevent attending the exam, registration should be canceled in advance so that the freed place can be used by another person.

The Commission also recommends preparing for the exam in advance using sample test tasks and choosing places from the entire list of authorized institutions during registration, rather than waiting for a free place in a specific institution.

Who must confirm knowledge of the state language

The Commission reminded that according to paragraph 1 of Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine, citizens of Ukraine are obliged to know the state language.

At the same time, only persons defined by Article 9 of this Law must documentarily confirm their level of proficiency in the state language.

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