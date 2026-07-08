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Ukraine switches to backup water supply: Ministry of Development launches 29 large-scale projects

17:09, 8 July 2026
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The new projects involve the construction of hundreds of kilometers of water pipelines and the development of autonomous infrastructure.
Ukraine switches to backup water supply: Ministry of Development launches 29 large-scale projects
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The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine announced the implementation of 29 water supply projects in 14 regions of the country as part of the Resilience Plans. According to the ministry, these projects are expected to provide water supply to over ten million Ukrainians.

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The ministry noted that the priority is the development of autonomous water supply and backup power supply for water utilities.

What the projects entail

According to the Ministry of Development, the plans include:

  • construction and modernization of almost 900 km of water pipelines;
  • installation of over 4,000 units of modern equipment, creating more than 45 MW of additional capacity;
  • upgrading pumping equipment capable of pumping 3–4 million cubic meters of water per day.

Transition to a reserved system

"We are currently working on transitioning from a single-source water supply model to a sustainable and reserved system model. This involves protecting key facilities, creating backup water intake points, developing autonomous water supply, and backup power supply for water utilities. We are building systems capable of operating under any challenges. Sustainable water supply means the safety of people, stable operation of hospitals, schools, enterprises, and entire communities," said Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine's Recovery – Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

Preparation for the next winter

The Ministry of Development emphasized that the development of a modern, reserved, and energy-independent water supply system is one of the priorities of state policy for recovery, strengthening community resilience, and preparing the country for the next heating season.

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