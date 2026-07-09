A man was detained in Kyiv who lured children into sending intimate photos and published them on social media

A 53-year-old man found underage girls, engaged in online correspondence with them, and asked them to send intimate photos and videos.

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In Kyiv, a 53-year-old man was arrested for luring intimate photos and videos from young girls and distributing them on social networks. He has been charged with acquiring, storing, producing, and distributing child pornography under Part 3 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This was reported by the prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, the man found underage girls on Telegram, corresponded with them, and asked them to send intimate photos and videos in exchange for money. Not only was the content obtained by the Kyiv resident stored, it was also posted publicly on his Instagram page, where it could be viewed by anyone.

The police are determining the exact number of children affected and checking for other possible crimes. A set of expert examinations has been appointed to legally prove the coercion of children to participate in the creation of pornographic content. The man faces severe punishment for the crime he committed — up to 12 years' imprisonment and the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

According to the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, the Verkhovna Rada received bill No. 15294 in June 2026, which proposes a significant increase in liability for crimes related to child pornography and the sexual exploitation of children.

The document proposes focusing criminal liability primarily on protecting children, while decriminalising certain actions involving pornographic material between adults.

As noted by "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", on May 28 the Verkhovna Rada did not support bill No. 12191 on the decriminalization of pornography. Only 207 deputies voted in favor.

Thus, following an unsuccessful attempt to pass a separate bill on the decriminalisation of pornography, the issue is returning to the Verkhovna Rada — this time as part of a broader legislative package that would significantly strengthen liability for child pornography, the sexual exploitation of children, and other crimes against minors.

Recall, we wrote when sending intimate photos becomes a violation of the law.

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