  1. In Ukraine

A man was detained in Kyiv who lured children into sending intimate photos and published them on social media

09:26, 9 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
A 53-year-old man found underage girls, engaged in online correspondence with them, and asked them to send intimate photos and videos.
A man was detained in Kyiv who lured children into sending intimate photos and published them on social media
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Kyiv, a 53-year-old man was arrested for luring intimate photos and videos from young girls and distributing them on social networks. He has been charged with acquiring, storing, producing, and distributing child pornography under Part 3 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This was reported by the prosecutor's office.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the investigation, the man found underage girls on Telegram, corresponded with them, and asked them to send intimate photos and videos in exchange for money. Not only was the content obtained by the Kyiv resident stored, it was also posted publicly on his Instagram page, where it could be viewed by anyone.

The police are determining the exact number of children affected and checking for other possible crimes. A set of expert examinations has been appointed to legally prove the coercion of children to participate in the creation of pornographic content. The man faces severe punishment for the crime he committed — up to 12 years' imprisonment and the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

According to the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, the Verkhovna Rada received bill No. 15294 in June 2026, which proposes a significant increase in liability for crimes related to child pornography and the sexual exploitation of children.

The document proposes focusing criminal liability primarily on protecting children, while decriminalising certain actions involving pornographic material between adults.

As noted by "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", on May 28 the Verkhovna Rada did not support bill No. 12191 on the decriminalization of pornography. Only 207 deputies voted in favor.

Thus, following an unsuccessful attempt to pass a separate bill on the decriminalisation of pornography, the issue is returning to the Verkhovna Rada — this time as part of a broader legislative package that would significantly strengthen liability for child pornography, the sexual exploitation of children, and other crimes against minors.

Recall, we wrote when sending intimate photos becomes a violation of the law.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Trust During War: How Ukraine Can Catch Up with Norway and Spain in Justice Rankings

While in European countries the level of trust in the police and courts traditionally far exceeds the rating of political parties, Ukraine demonstrates a unique "experience paradox": citizens who have actually participated in processes trust the system significantly more than those who form opinions through social media.

Territorial Recruitment Center Will Have to Correct Errors in Oberih and Reserve+: A Review of July Court Cases

From automatic registration of incapacitated persons to multi-thousand fines without proper notification: the judicial system continues to correct distortions in mobilization legislation.

Bloggers scare Ukrainian graduates: why finishing a bachelor's degree does not prevent young men under 23 from travelling abroad

Fake from TikTok: Is it true that bachelor's graduates born in 2004 are not allowed to leave the country?

After returning from captivity, military personnel have the right to 90 days of mandatory leave: the Ministry of Defense explained the reintegration procedure

The Ministry of Defense explained the stages Ukrainian defenders go through after being released from captivity and what medical, psychological, social, and legal assistance they receive.

The Supreme Court outlined the criteria for confirming anti-competitive collusion among tender participants

To qualify anti-competitive coordinated actions, it is not necessary to prove actual harm or negative consequences; it is sufficient to establish the participants' agreement to the bidding behaviour.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]