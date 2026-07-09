Marriage through “Diia” will be enshrined by law: what will change for newlyweds and how many couples have already married online in 2026

The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada recommended adopting the bill on online marriage registration through “Diia”.

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Online marriage registration in Ukraine is gradually becoming a common way to officially formalize family relationships. The service, which currently operates as part of an experimental project, has already allowed tens of thousands of Ukrainians to marry remotely. Given its popularity, the state plans to enshrine the possibility of online marriage registration at the legislative level.

Online marriage is planned to be enshrined at the law level

As reported by the “Judicial and Legal Newspaper”, bill No. 15306 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, proposing to legally regulate the state registration of marriage in electronic form through the electronic services portal.

The need to adopt such a law is explained by the authors of the initiative as a necessity to ensure the right to marry for citizens who, due to the war, are in different regions of Ukraine or abroad. In addition, the basis for legislative changes was the results of the implementation of the “Online Marriage” service, which has already been used by tens of thousands of couples.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy supported the bill and recommended the parliament adopt it in full.

Parliament notes that the digital format of registration significantly reduces the time required to formalize a marriage: if the standard procedure requires waiting one month, the online service allows completing all stages in about five days.

The pilot project, which started in September 2024, ends this year. Its testing lasted almost two years, with the experimental phase scheduled to conclude in August.

According to the Verkhovna Rada, legislative regulation of online marriage registration will provide a legal basis for the service, which is already used by about 40% of couples marrying in Ukraine.

Almost 40% of marriages in Ukraine are already concluded online

The Ministry of Justice reported that the popularity of online marriage registration continues to grow. According to the ministry, in the first half of 2026, nearly four out of ten registered marriages were concluded remotely.

In total, from January to June 2026, 79,516 marriages were registered in Ukraine, of which 30,488 were registered electronically. Thus, the share of online registrations was 38.3%.

For comparison, in 2025, civil registry offices registered 165,587 marriages, of which only 18.4% were registered online.

Currently, the service operates through three digital offices of the Civil Status Registry Service (CSRS) — in Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipro, allowing Ukrainians to marry remotely regardless of their location.

The first digital office opened in Kyiv in September 2024, where since then 36,823 marriages have been registered online. In September 2025, Lviv and Dnipro joined the project. Since then, 8,224 marriages have been registered remotely in Lviv, and 17,239 in Dnipro.

As of July 1, 2026, a total of 62,286 marriages have been registered electronically through the digital offices of CSRS.

As the “Judicial and Legal Newspaper” wrote, bill No. 15306 proposes amendments to the Family Code of Ukraine, which will allow submitting an application for state marriage registration not only in person to the Civil Status Registry Office but also through the electronic services portal. At the same time, the procedure for submitting the application and conducting online registration will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers. Submission of such an application through a representative in electronic form will not be allowed.

The document also provides specific timeframes for remote marriage registration. In particular, registration can be conducted no earlier than three calendar days after selecting the date through the electronic service.

The key innovation of the bill is the legislative enshrinement of the possibility of concluding marriage remotely. It is envisaged that state registration of marriage and the individual ceremony will take place through the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services via videoconference with the participation of the bride and groom and a Civil Status Registry Office employee in real time.

Participation in such a ceremony will be possible only after electronic identification and authentication using the remote qualified electronic signature “Diia.Sign” (“Diia ID”).

Confirmation of voluntary consent to marriage will be carried out by signing the electronic record using “Diia.Sign” (“Diia ID”), after which the document will be certified by the qualified electronic signature of the Civil Status Registry Office employee.

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