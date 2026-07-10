Neighbours complain about dog barking: can animals be taken away because of noise?

If a dog barks constantly, especially at night, neighbours have the right to contact the police.

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Constant dog barking often causes conflicts between neighbours in apartment buildings. However, residents' dissatisfaction alone is not grounds to demand the removal or eviction of a pet. While dog owners have the right to keep an animal in an apartment or private house, they are obliged to follow rules of coexistence and not violate the rights of others. This is stated in Article 9 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Protection of Animals from Cruel Treatment."

Ukrainian legislation protects citizens' right to keep pets. At the same time, dog owners must ensure proper conditions for their animal, comply with sanitary standards, and not cause inconvenience to other residents.

Therefore, neighbours cannot demand the removal of a dog simply because they dislike it or it barks occasionally. It is necessary to prove a systematic violation of other people's rights.

If an animal barks constantly, especially at night, residents have the right to contact the police, local self-government bodies, or the building management company with a complaint about noise disturbance. In such cases, the issue considered is not merely the presence of the dog but the actions or inactions of its owner.

If it is established that the owner does not control the animal's behaviour and creates constant discomfort for other residents, they may be held administratively liable.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, Ukrainian legislation sets clear rules for the keeping, handling, and transportation of animals and provides for administrative and criminal liability for violations. This responsibility applies not only to pet owners but also to any persons who commit cruel acts against stray or wild animals.

Cruel treatment is considered actions or inactions that cause an animal pain, suffering, or lead to injury, mutilation, or death. A full list of such actions is provided in the Law of Ukraine "On the Protection of Animals from Cruel Treatment."