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Zelenskyy Announced the Creation of the Long-Range Impact Command and Joint Rapid Reaction Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine

20:31, 10 July 2026
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he signed decrees on the creation of the Long-Range Impact Command and Joint Rapid Reaction Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and also announced the transformation of assault troops.
Zelenskyy Announced the Creation of the Long-Range Impact Command and Joint Rapid Reaction Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the creation of a special Long-Range Impact Command and Joint Rapid Reaction Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The head of state noted that he had signed a decree for the establishment of a special Long-Range Command within the Armed Forces, which he described as having "global impact on Russia during this war".

The relevant documents have been published on the website of the President of Ukraine. Specifically, decree No. 592/2026 provides for the creation of Joint Rapid Reaction Forces within the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and decree No. 593/2026 for the creation of the Long-Range (global) Impact Command within the Armed Forces.

According to the President, the new command should concentrate all available resources to further significantly reduce Russia's military potential. An experienced military commander is to lead this initiative.

Additionally, Volodymyr Zelensky announced the necessary transformation of the assault troops. He stated that the changes would concern both management and the treatment of personnel. The President noted that law enforcement agencies are already taking the necessary procedural steps.

Zelensky also announced that he had signed a decree for the creation of the Joint Rapid Reaction Forces. According to him, the new structure will combine the combat capability of assault troops, unmanned and artillery components, as well as other means for the most rapid response on the front.

The President announced that he had appointed Hero of Ukraine, Brigadier General Dmytro Voloshyn, commander of the 8th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, as the commander of the Joint Rapid Reaction Forces. According to the head of state, General Voloshyn is capable of ensuring the further development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's capabilities in this area.

 

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