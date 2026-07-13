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Searched for a military man's “wife” to get discharged from service for 15 thousand dollars — organizer of the scheme exposed in Kyiv

19:43, 13 July 2026
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The potential wife was supposed to be a woman with a disability who needs care, or a single mother of three minor children.
Searched for a military man's “wife” to get discharged from service for 15 thousand dollars — organizer of the scheme exposed in Kyiv
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In Kyiv, law enforcement officers exposed a scheme organizing a fictitious marriage intended to help a serviceman be discharged from military service. The man who for money searched for a potential “wife” for such registration was detained while receiving part of the agreed sum.

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According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the suspect for a reward was looking for a woman for the serviceman with whom a formal marriage could be concluded. The potential wife was supposed to be a woman with a disability who needs care, or a single mother of three minor children.

As established by law enforcement officers, the serviceman planned to officially be discharged from military service in this way.

The man valued the services of organizing a fictitious marriage at 30 thousand dollars. The money was to be transferred in two equal parts. Initially, it was about marriage with a mother of many children, but later the parties settled on the option with a woman with a disability.

The organizer of the scheme was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine while receiving part of the funds — 15 thousand dollars.

His actions were qualified under part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — obtaining an unlawful benefit for himself for influencing the decision of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion of such benefit.

The suspect was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of 266 thousand hryvnias.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in Odessa region law enforcement officers exposed a marriage scam for discharge from military service. In particular, a resident of Odessa region was detained who for money organized fictitious marriages for servicemen so that they had grounds to be discharged from service and leave abroad.

It is noted that a woman with a group II disability repeatedly married servicemen. They, using the status of the husband of a person with a disability, were discharged from service and went abroad. After the “honeymoon” month, the woman returned to Ukraine and filed for divorce.

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