In Poland, a priest is on trial after being caught driving drunk on the way to McDonald’s

A priest who was found to have over two per mille of alcohol during a check explained in court that after a few glasses of wine he decided to go get food because he was hungry.

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This week in Poland, a court will deliver a verdict in the case of a priest who was caught driving under the influence of alcohol. RMF24 reports on this.

The trial concerns events that took place two months ago in Lublin. On the night of April 2 to 3, police stopped a Toyota Verso for speeding. The driver was a priest. According to media reports, he was heading to a McDonald’s restaurant.

Breathalyzer testing showed that the 41-year-old man had over two per mille of alcohol in his system.

The priest was taken to a police cell, his driver’s license was confiscated, and he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The vehicle was also seized.

On June 23, the man gave testimony in court. He said that on Holy Thursday he had been performing his duties until late in the evening, and after returning home he opened a bottle of wine and drank several glasses.

“Then I felt very hungry. That day I had eaten very little. The refrigerator was empty, so I decided to arrange some food for myself,” the priest explained.

According to him, he initially wanted to order food delivery to the parish house, but was dissatisfied with the waiting time, so he decided to go get the food himself.

“I lost my mind and made the decision to drive after consuming alcohol. I regret it because I had never done this before. I also crossed my moral boundaries. I am trying to find out myself why this could have happened,” said Konrad Zh.

The defense requested the court to question an acquaintance of the priest and the parish priest of the accused’s parish, but the court denied this motion. The decision to seize the vehicle remains in effect.

Before this incident, the accused had an impeccable reputation. The 41-year-old man’s lawyer, Piotr Sagan, emphasized that his client had never committed prohibited acts before and asked that this be taken into account during sentencing.

Good Friday, or Holy Friday, is the most solemn day of the church year, dedicated to the remembrance of the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. On this day, believers observe a strict fast and abstain from entertainment.

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