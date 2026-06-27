  1. In the World

The US Supreme Court overturned the restriction that prevented people with guns from entering stores or restaurants

18:43, 27 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The decision concerns Hawaii's law that required legal gun owners to obtain the consent of the private property owner every time.
The US Supreme Court overturned the restriction that prevented people with guns from entering stores or restaurants
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The US Supreme Court overturned Hawaii's state law that required legal gun owners to obtain permission before entering private property. The Court concluded that such a requirement violates the right to bear arms guaranteed by the US Constitution.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

This applies to stores, restaurants, gas stations, shopping centers, and other private establishments open to visitors. Under the law, a gun owner could enter only when the property owner explicitly allowed it—either in writing, verbally, or by an appropriate sign.

Critics called this law the "vampire rule." This unofficial name came from the analogy to the myth about vampires who cannot enter a house without the owner's invitation.

The law was enacted following the US Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen in 2022. At that time, the Court significantly expanded the protection of Americans' right to carry firearms outside the home for self-defense and required states not to impose excessive restrictions.

The author of the decision, Justice Samuel Alito, noted that after this case, Hawaii effectively found another way to maintain strict restrictions.

According to him, the new rules seriously complicated the daily lives of people who legally obtained permits to carry firearms. They could not be sure they had the right to enter even an ordinary store, restaurant, or gas station if there was no special permission to be there with a weapon.

As an example, the judge cited a woman who carries a gun to protect herself from an aggressive ex-partner. Under Hawaii law, she could face criminal liability simply for entering a store without the clear permission of the owner to be there with a weapon.

Hawaii authorities insisted that the law protects not the right to bear arms but the right of private property. According to the state, the property owner should decide whether to allow visitors to enter with weapons.

However, the majority of justices disagreed with this, Courthouse News notes.

Moreover, the Supreme Court rejected the argument that similar rules existed in the 19th century. The justices noted that one of the laws Hawaii cited was passed in Louisiana after the Civil War as part of discriminatory policies aimed at disarming Black people. Therefore, it cannot serve as a historical example to justify modern restrictions.

At the same time, three justices expressed a separate opinion. They believe that Hawaii's law did not violate the Constitution but only protected the rights of store, restaurant, and other private property owners to independently set rules for visitors.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Can a landlord refuse to return a security deposit to a tenant because of a scratch on the furniture: what the court says

Renting housing often ends with conflicts over the security deposit, which landlords do not always agree to return.

After leaving temporarily occupied territories, pensions can be lost — without mandatory identification, payments will not be made

In 2026, the Pension Fund of Ukraine continues the mechanism of mandatory physical identification for certain categories of pension and insurance payment recipients.

Illegal mobilization is not a verdict: analysis of a successful case where the court ordered to exclude a serviceman from the lists

An effective means of protection: cancellation of an individual act as a way to recognize illegal mobilization as canceled.

A Few Hours to Prepare for a Hearing Is Not Enough for a Fair Trial: How a Case of Petty Hooliganism Ended Up in the ECHR

A few hours to prepare for a hearing is not enough for a fair trial: how a case of petty hooliganism ended up in the ECHR.

The National Bank of Ukraine cancels anonymous top-ups via terminals: operations can only be confirmed through a mobile phone

Financial inclusion bank and new rules for terminals: a guide for users.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]