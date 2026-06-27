Dehydration in the heat: doctors named the first symptoms and daily water intake norm

In the heat, the body quickly loses fluid, so doctors explained how much water you need to drink daily, which signs indicate dehydration, and why you shouldn't wait for thirst to appear.

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In hot weather, the body loses more fluid through sweating, which increases the risk of dehydration. The need for water depends on age, body weight, physical activity, and health status, so there is no universal norm for everyone.

Doctors recommend drinking water regularly throughout the day without waiting for strong thirst, as it is already one of the first signals of fluid deficiency in the body. On average, an adult usually needs about 2–2.5 liters of fluid per day, but in the heat, during physical exertion, or prolonged exposure to the sun, this need may be greater.

At the same time, doctors warn against excessive water intake in a short time. Excess fluid can also be dangerous as it can disrupt the electrolyte balance in the body. It is best to drink small portions throughout the day.

Special attention to water balance should be given to the elderly, children, pregnant women, and people with chronic heart, kidney, or endocrine diseases. In these cases, the required amount of fluid may differ, so it is worth following the doctor's recommendations.

How to understand that the body lacks water

Signs of dehydration may include:

intense thirst;

dry mouth;

dark urine color and infrequent urination;

headache;

dizziness;

weakness and fatigue;

rapid heartbeat.

If confusion, fainting, or inability to drink independently appear, immediate medical assistance is required.

How to reduce the risk of dehydration

On hot days, it is advised to:

drink water regularly in small portions;

avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM;

wear light-colored, lightweight clothing and a hat;

limit alcohol as it promotes fluid loss;

use electrolyte-replenishing drinks if needed during intense sweating or prolonged physical activity.

Doctors emphasize that the best way to prevent dehydration is to maintain water balance throughout the day, rather than trying to compensate for fluid deficiency all at once. This is especially important during heat waves when the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke significantly increases.

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