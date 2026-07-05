How to Safely Buy Fish in Summer: Key Rules to Avoid Poisoning

What to check before buying fish and which signs may indicate that the product is dangerous to health.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Fish is one of the healthiest products in the diet, but it requires especially strict adherence to storage, transportation, and sales rules. Even a slight violation of the temperature regime or improper sales conditions can lead to the growth of dangerous microorganisms and make the product unsafe for health. That is why mandatory safety requirements for fish and fish products are established in Ukraine, and experts advise buyers to carefully inspect the goods before purchase.

Fish and fish products traditionally hold an important place in the diet of Ukrainians, as they contain complete protein, vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids. At the same time, they belong to products that require special storage and transportation conditions.

Hygienic requirements for the production and circulation of fish products are in force in Ukraine, approved by the order of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food dated October 20, 2022, No. 813. The document defines fish safety rules at all stages—from catch to sale to the consumer.

Fish storage temperature: why it is important

One of the main requirements is strict adherence to the temperature regime.

Fresh fish must be stored at a temperature as close as possible to the melting point of ice. Frozen products must be stored at a temperature not higher than minus 18 °C.

Even a short-term violation of the temperature regime can lead to deterioration of product quality and the development of dangerous microorganisms. That is why fish must remain in an uninterrupted "cold chain"—from the moment of catch to the consumer's table.

How fresh fish should be stored

Legislation provides that fresh fish products must be chilled immediately after catch.

During transportation, fish must be stored under ice or in controlled temperature conditions.

Storage containers must prevent contact of the product with meltwater, and the ice must completely cover the fish. Such conditions help preserve its freshness and safety.

How to choose quality fish: signs of a fresh product

When buying, it is worth carefully inspecting the product.

Signs of quality and safe fish are:

clear eyes;

natural smell;

firm flesh;

bright red or pink gills;

clean surface without damage.

At the same time, it is better to refuse purchase if the fish has:

a sharp unpleasant odor;

cloudy eyes;

dark-colored slime;

soft consistency;

damaged packaging or a large amount of ice inside the frozen product.

Sushi and raw fish: legal requirements

Popular among Ukrainians, sushi, sashimi, and other dishes made from raw fish require special processing.

To eliminate possible parasites, fish must be frozen:

at minus 20 °C for at least 24 hours;

or at minus 35 °C for at least 15 hours.

In addition, the law prohibits the sale of:

fish with visible parasites;

products exceeding freshness indicators;

fish containing dangerous toxins;

products that do not meet microbiological safety criteria.

Where to safely buy fish

The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection recommends buying fish:

in retail chains;

in specialized stores;

at agro-food markets where veterinary and sanitary control is conducted.

Purchasing fish in places of spontaneous trade may pose a health risk, as the origin of the product and storage conditions remain unknown.

What to check before buying

Experts emphasize that responsibility for the safety of fish products lies with the manufacturer and seller, but the buyer's attentiveness is also important.

Before purchasing, it is recommended to:

check the appearance of the fish;

pay attention to storage conditions;

inspect the integrity of the packaging;

carefully read the information on the labeling.

Following these simple recommendations will help make fish not only a healthy but also a safe component of the daily diet.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.