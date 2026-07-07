A $5,000 Fine and Even Imprisonment: For What Clothing Tourists Can Be Punished Abroad

In some countries, an ordinary T-shirt or cap with a camouflage print can cost a tourist thousands of dollars.

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When planning a vacation abroad, tourists should pay attention not only to documents, visa rules, or baggage requirements but also to their clothing. In a number of countries, ordinary camouflage items, which in many countries are considered just a fashion element, can lead to fines, confiscation of belongings, or even criminal liability. Travelers are urged to familiarize themselves with local laws in advance, as such restrictions are already in place in 21 countries worldwide.

Why tourists are advised to avoid camouflage clothing

Before traveling abroad, it is worth checking not only documents and baggage but also carefully reviewing the items planned to be taken along. According to tourism experts, in 21 countries worldwide, civilians are completely or partially prohibited from wearing camouflage clothing.

In many states, camouflage is perceived not as a fashion print but as an element of military or official uniform. Therefore, wearing it by unauthorized persons may be considered a violation of local laws, notes UNILAD.

Experts emphasize that the best solution is not to take such items at all, especially if the itinerary includes visits to several countries.

Which items may fall under the ban

Restrictions apply not only to jackets, pants, or T-shirts with camouflage coloring.

Problems may also arise due to:

caps;

backpacks;

swimsuits;

children's clothing;

accessories;

items with prints that, even in unusual colors, resemble camouflage.

In some cases, local authorities may consider such items as military clothing regardless of their style or color.

What is recommended before traveling

Before traveling, tourists are advised to familiarize themselves with the official recommendations of the destination country, especially sections related to local laws, codes of conduct, and possible prohibitions.

Special attention is recommended for trips with multiple stops or cruises, as rules may differ significantly even between neighboring countries.

If camouflage clothing has already been taken along, it is advised not to wear it at the airport, when disembarking from a cruise ship, or in public places. If necessary, local requirements should be clarified with the airline, tour operator, or hotel administration.

What penalties threaten for violations

In some countries, the responsibility for civilians wearing camouflage clothing is quite severe.

For example, in Oman, such a violation can result in a fine of up to $5,000 USD.

In Ghana, wearing camouflage by civilians is considered disrespectful to the state and traditional values. In certain cases, this can lead to imprisonment for up to 12 months.

Similar restrictions exist in several Caribbean countries. In particular, in Dominica and Jamaica, wearing camouflage is allowed only for military personnel.

In which countries is camouflage banned

According to World Population Review, the following countries have such restrictions:

Nigeria;

Philippines (regarding military and police uniforms);

Uganda;

Ghana;

Saudi Arabia;

Madagascar;

Zambia;

Zimbabwe;

Azerbaijan (regarding military uniforms);

Oman;

Jamaica;

Trinidad and Tobago;

Guyana;

Bahamas;

Barbados;

Saint Lucia;

Grenada;

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines;

Antigua and Barbuda;

Dominica;

Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Experts emphasize that spending a few minutes familiarizing yourself with local rules can help avoid confiscation of belongings, significant fines, or even problems with law enforcement during a vacation abroad.

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