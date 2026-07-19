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Submission of applications to higher education institutions begins on July 19

00:00, 19 July 2026 719
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Applicants can submit applications for bachelor's programs through the electronic cabinet until 18:00 on August 1.
Submission of applications to higher education institutions begins on July 19
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On July 19, the main stage of the admission campaign to higher education institutions started — submission of applications for bachelor’s programs. Applications can be submitted through the applicant’s electronic cabinet on the EDEBO portal until 18:00 on August 1.

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Before submitting applications, pay attention to important rules:

You can submit up to 10 applications, of which up to 5 can be for state-funded places.

For each application, determine the priority, where 1 is the highest.

You should decide in advance which institutions and specialties are most desirable for you, as it is impossible to change the priority after submitting the application. If studying on a state-funded place is more important to you, these applications should be first on the list. If a particular specialty or program is your top choice, assign priority to these applications both for state-funded and contract places. Note that applicants with high scores can compete for state (academic) grants, according to the Ministry of Education and Science.

For certain categories of applicants, quota-1, quota-2, and other special admission conditions apply according to the Admission Procedure. Benefits must be confirmed before submitting the first application.

What’s next?

By August 6 — recommendations for enrollment.

By August 11 (18:00) — confirmation of the chosen place of study.

By August 13 — enrollment for state-funded and contract places based on priority applications.

Admission Campaign Rules – 2026

Applicants can submit up to 10 applications, of which up to 5 can be for state-funded places

For each application, you must determine the priority, where 1 is the highest priority.

It is important not to place an "undesired" state-funded application above a desired contract one, as a recommendation based on a higher priority blocks lower ones.

"Last year, 86% of bachelor’s applicants were enrolled based on one of their top three priorities. And three out of five first-year students enrolled based on their first priority," said Mykola Trofymenko, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

We recommend applicants to consciously approach submitting applications: familiarize yourself with the competitive offers of educational institutions and determine priorities in advance.

Important to know:

  • after submitting an application, its priority cannot be changed;
  • if an application with a priority is canceled, the used priority number is not restored;
  • if an applicant receives a recommendation based on a certain priority, applications with lower priorities can no longer receive a state-funded recommendation;
  • if an applicant refuses a state-funded recommendation, the state grant will no longer be offered.

The competitive score is not the arithmetic average of the NMT results

The competitive score is calculated by a formula where each subject has its own "weight" depending on the specialty the applicant applies for. That is why the results of each NMT subject are multiplied by special coefficients before the final score is calculated.

Each specialty determines which knowledge is key. For example, for humanities specialties — Ukrainian language and history, for technical — mathematics, for medical — biology and chemistry.

This means that two applicants can have different competitive scores depending on the chosen specialty, even with identical NMT results.

Subject coefficients are applied for each specialty, and additional points, regional and sector coefficients may also be considered.

For example, a sector coefficient of 1.02 is applied to applications with priorities 1 or 2 for specialties from the list of special state support. These include education, natural sciences, mathematics, engineering, agriculture, transport and services, security and defense, and others. In other cases, the sector coefficient is 1.00.

The regional coefficient is determined by the actual location of the institution (for displaced institutions — by the current location). For higher education institutions in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, the coefficient will be 1.07. For institutions in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Chernihiv regions — 1.04.

For most creative specialties, 70% of the result comes from the creative competition.

You can preliminarily calculate your score using the calculator on the website vstup.edbo.gov.ua. The final score for each application is determined by EDEBO taking into account all components and coefficients.

Applicants entitled to quota-1 and quota-2 compete for state-funded places only within their quotas

Quota-1: orphans, children deprived of parental care, children with disabilities, and other categories under quota-1 apply based on NMT results but compete for state-funded places within their quota.

Quota-2: applicants whose place of registration or declaration is in temporarily occupied territories and active combat zones* compete for state-funded places within a separate quota-2.

*If as of the application submission date the territorial community does not have the status of occupied territory or active combat zone, quota-2 does not apply.

Special admission conditions for other categories of applicants

Other categories of applicants (including combatants, children of combatants, persons with disabilities, internally displaced persons, etc.) have other mechanisms of state support according to the Admission Procedure.

Among special conditions for internally displaced persons and children of combatants are the right to a social scholarship (if enrolled on a state-funded place) and the right to transfer to vacant state-funded places after enrollment on a contract. Transfer to vacant state-funded places is possible only if such places are available after the main enrollment stage.

The right to benefits must be confirmed before submitting the first application

To confirm the right to benefits, you need to contact any higher or professional pre-higher education institution (in person or by email for applicants located in temporarily occupied territories or abroad). The admissions committee will verify identity documents and documents confirming the right to benefits and enter the information into EDEBO.

After submitting the first application, the benefit will automatically apply to the rest of the applications.

Confirming benefits for participation in competitions by interview or quota-1 / quota-2 is important before submitting the first application, but as an exception, it can be done until the end of the main registration session, i.e., until 18:00 on August 1.

If the benefit concerns transfer to state (regional) funded places after enrollment on a contract, this can be done until October 1.

Instead of NMT, only the following categories of applicants enter based on interview results:

war veterans (including persons with disabilities due to war and combatants);

persons who were deprived of personal liberty due to armed aggression against Ukraine;

applicants who were denied registration for NMT due to the inability to create special conditions;

applicants still in temporarily occupied territories or active combat zones or who left after October 1, 2025 (applicants from this cohort can enter based on NMT results or interviews on NMT subjects at the chosen higher education institution).

The registration deadline for budget admission for this category ended on July 10. However, registration for contract admission is possible in the electronic cabinet until 18:00 on July 25.

What are the next steps?

No later than August 6, lists of persons recommended for enrollment (applications with priority) will be published. Applicants will receive the status "Recommended" (budget) or (contract) in their electronic cabinets.

By August 11 (18:00), applicants must confirm their choice of place of study in their electronic cabinet.

By August 13, enrollment for state-funded and contract places (priority applications) takes place.

The admission campaign continues until October 15. Educational institutions may conduct additional contract enrollments for vacant places. They independently determine the timing of these enrollments.

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