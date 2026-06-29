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Old QES will remain valid until the end of certificate terms: The Ministry of Digital Transformation postponed the transition to new electronic signature generation rules

13:00, 29 June 2026
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The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how Ukraine will transition to the new cryptographic protection standard “Kupyina” and what this will mean for electronic signature users.
Old QES will remain valid until the end of certificate terms: The Ministry of Digital Transformation postponed the transition to new electronic signature generation rules
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The Ministry of Digital Transformation reported that after analyzing market readiness, it was found that some information system developers need additional time to configure their software.

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That is why the full transition to the new cryptographic protection standard “Kupyina” will take place on September 1, 2026.

The ministry emphasized that for ordinary users, the infrastructure migration will be seamless, and Ukrainians' digital data will receive more reliable protection against cyber threats.

What will change for users

The Ministry of Digital Transformation notes that the transition will be gradual. Electronic signatures created using current algorithms will remain valid until the expiration of the respective certificates, so there is no need to prematurely reissue keys.

At the same time, all documents already signed with QES will retain their legal status. To verify such documents, information systems will use previous cryptographic algorithms, while new operations will gradually be carried out using the “Kupyina” standard.

Starting from September 1, 2026, new qualified electronic signature certificates will be generated exclusively using the new algorithm.

What the Ministry urges businesses to do

The Ministry recommends that businesses and developers check now whether their software supports the new “Kupyina” standard and clarify with suppliers or technical support services the timelines for implementing the necessary updates.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation notes that timely software updates will help ensure uninterrupted operation of business processes, electronic services, and digital services after the full transition to the new cryptographic protection standard.

Thus, the approach proposed by the Ministry combines a gradual transition to the new cryptographic standard with the preservation of the legal validity of already created electronic signatures and documents.

In fact, this will allow avoiding a sharp transition and ensure stable operation of digital services during infrastructure updates.

Also read about other innovations from the Ministry of Digital Transformation: seven practical digital security algorithms, as well as how Diia and state registries will be protected by EU experts.

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