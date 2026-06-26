Moldova included in the list of countries for simplified acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship

Ukrainians in Moldova will be able to acquire citizenship through a simplified procedure.

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Ukrainians in the Republic of Moldova will have the opportunity to acquire Ukrainian citizenship through a simplified procedure. The government has included the Republic of Moldova in the list of countries whose citizens are covered by this mechanism. This was announced by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

“I discussed this decision with the Prime Minister of Moldova Aleksandru Muntianu. For our countries, this is a natural step. We are united by a common border, a shared path to the European Union, and mutual support in the face of Russian aggression,” said Yuliia Svyrydenko.

The government noted that there is a large Ukrainian community living in Moldova, and such decisions will simplify the path to citizenship for Ukrainians.

The next task will be to make the procedure as convenient as possible.

“Today, to acquire citizenship, it is necessary to pass exams in the Ukrainian language, the Constitution, and the history of Ukraine, but this can only be done in Ukraine. We are working on the possibility of taking exams remotely. We also need to regulate the final stage of document processing through foreign diplomatic missions so that people can receive a Ukrainian passport without unnecessary obstacles,” explained Yuliia Svyrydenko.

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