  1. Publications
  2. / In Ukraine

Reservation will "expire" in September: a 38-day countdown has begun for enterprises to preserve the reservation of their employees

10:00, 3 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Officially, businesses have only 38 days to confirm new salaries.
Reservation will "expire" in September: a 38-day countdown has begun for enterprises to preserve the reservation of their employees
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Officially, on July 3, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 862 dated July 1, 2026, was published. This document introduces significant changes to the Procedure for Reserving Conscripts (Resolutions No. 76 and No. 692), establishing strict salary level requirements and changing the approaches to quota calculations.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Reconfirmation of "criticality" by August 10

All currently valid decisions recognizing enterprises as critically important will remain effective only for the period for which they were issued, but no longer than September 1, 2026.

To retain this status and preserve the reservation for their employees, enterprises are required to submit documents by August 10, 2026 to confirm compliance with the established criteria (3 times the minimum wage). Specifically, it is necessary to provide:

  • a certificate of the average accrued salary of employees for the last calendar month;
  • tax calculation of income amounts (USC/PIT) for the same period.

Since providing a certificate of the average salary and tax calculation (USC/PIT reporting) for the last calendar month means that the new salary meeting the established criteria must be accrued for July 2026.

Since the submission deadline is August 10, the last full calendar month before this date is July.

By August 10, you must have not only accrued the salary for July but also prepared the tax calculation for this month, which is submitted together with the certificate to confirm compliance with the criteria.

New rules for part-time employees in the quota

Resolution No. 862 clarifies the procedure for calculating the 50-percent quota. From now on, employees working part-time are counted in the total number of conscripts of the enterprise only at one place of work — where the employment relationship duration is the longest. This prevents manipulations with double counting of part-time employees to artificially increase reservation limits.

Expansion of benefits for energy and defense sectors

The government has expanded the list of enterprises for which special reservation conditions apply (including an average salary coefficient of 2.5):

  • Energy: added distribution system operators, coal mining and coal processing enterprises, as well as legal entities providing vital energy supply services.
  • Defense: reservation is provided for enterprises certifying external UAV pilots (provided that more than 200 specialists are trained per year), as well as manufacturers of electronic warfare means and unmanned systems.

Digitalization and control

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is instructed to ensure the technical capability to submit updated information through the "Diia" portal within 14 working days. Government bodies will be able to verify information about reserved employees in real time and detect cases of exceeding established limits.

Important: If an enterprise does not confirm its status by August 10 or it turns out that it no longer meets the criteria (for example, due to low salary), all current employee deferrals will be automatically canceled from September 1, 2026.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The High Council of Justice will appeal to the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding possible interference in the automated document management system of the Solomyansky District Court

The High Council of Justice has initiated an investigation into facts of falsification of procedural documents in the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv.

Investor paid over a million hryvnias for an apartment, but the cooperative did not recognize the payment: how to prove it if the receipt has defects — Supreme Court

The Supreme Court emphasized that when evaluating evidence, courts must establish the reality of the business transaction, rather than limiting themselves to a formal check of the primary documents’ execution.

Poland refused to register the child of a same-sex couple: ECHR stated that children's rights do not depend on parents' orientation

The ECHR recognized that the refusal of the Polish authorities to register a foreign birth certificate of a child, where the parents are indicated as two women, led to legal uncertainty and violated the child's right to private life.

Pavlo Vovk: The decision of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court was a consequence of systemic pressure on judges, ahead — ECHR

Former head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk commented on the consideration of his case in the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Reservation will "expire" in September: a 38-day countdown has begun for enterprises to preserve the reservation of their employees

Officially, businesses have only 38 days to confirm new salaries.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]