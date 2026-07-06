Viktor Hovorukha elected chairman of the Petrykivka District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region

The judges' assembly elected Viktor Hovorukha as chairman of the Petrykivka District Court.

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A new chairman has been elected at the Petrykivka District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the results of the judges' assembly, Viktor Hovorukha was elected to this position. This was reported by the court.

Recall that the chairman was elected of the Rakhiv District Court of Zakarpattia region.

Also, the chairman was elected of the Rozhniativ District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

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