From 416 to 880 items: updated list of prohibited software for use

A number of software products and suppliers have been added to the list: solutions from LLC "Yandex", Astra product line software from LLC "RusBITechAstra", Kontur product line from JSC "Manufacturing Company "SKB Kontur", as well as RED software from JSC "Red Soft".

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In Ukraine, the list of prohibited software and communication (network) equipment has been expanded from 416 to 880 items.

The State Service of Special Communications reported that a number of software products from major sanctioned manufacturers and suppliers have been added: solutions from LLC "Yandex", Astra product line software from LLC "RusBITechAstra", Kontur product line products from JSC "Manufacturing Company "SKB Kontur", as well as RED software from JSC "Red Soft".

Communication equipment has been added to the list. In particular, ViPNet solutions from JSC "Information Technologies and Communication Systems", including software, routers, network switches, security gateways, firewalls, and other network infrastructure tools.

Engineering, design, and industrial software have been included, specifically KOMPAS-3D products and related additional modules from LLC "ASKON-Design Systems", as well as LOCMAN, VERTICAL, POLINOM products and related additional modules from LLC "ASKON-Business Solutions".

The updated list can be viewed at the link.

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