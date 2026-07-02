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The government allocated over 8 billion UAH to the security sector: how much the SBU, GUR, and other agencies will receive

17:13, 2 July 2026
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The Cabinet of Ministers published the distribution of budget funds among five law enforcement agencies and defined the directions of their use.
The government allocated over 8 billion UAH to the security sector: how much the SBU, GUR, and other agencies will receive
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The Cabinet of Ministers allocated part of the budget appropriations provided by the Ministry of Finance in 2026 for the security and defense sector, amounting to 8,280,469,100 UAH.

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The relevant order dated July 1, 2026, No. 640-r was published on the Government portal.

How the funds were distributed

According to the document, funds from the general fund of the state budget under the budget program "Reserve funds for the security and defense sector" were distributed among five agencies.

The largest funding was received by the Security Service of Ukraine — 4,693,838,500 UAH.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense was allocated 2,350,477,100 UAH.

The Foreign Intelligence Service was allocated 510,800,000 UAH.

The State Guard Department received 413,142,900 UAH.

The Administration of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine was allocated 312,210,600 UAH.

What the funding will be used for

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense will direct funds to pay monetary allowances to servicemen in the amount of 1,160,477,100 thousand UAH, pay for utilities and energy carriers — 100 million UAH, purchase fuel and lubricants — 150 million UAH, as well as purchase intelligence equipment — 940 million UAH.

The Security Service of Ukraine will use the funds to carry out operational-combat tasks by SBU units, including regional units of the Special Operations Center "A." Of the total amount, 1,905,938,500 UAH will be allocated for monetary allowances to servicemen, 25 million UAH — for one-time financial assistance related to the death of servicemen, 85 million UAH — for payment of utilities and energy carriers, 873,700,000 UAH — for the purchase of fuel and lubricants, 1,380,200,000 UAH — for the purchase of weapons, military and special equipment, ammunition and components for them, and another 424 million UAH — for other tasks.

The State Guard Department will allocate 304,349,900 UAH for monetary allowances to servicemen, 18,300,000 thousand UAH for material and technical support, 76,300,000 UAH for the purchase of military and special equipment, and another 14,193,000 UAH for other directions.

The Foreign Intelligence Service will use 208,300,000 UAH for monetary allowances to servicemen, 10,400,000 UAH for payment of utilities and energy carriers, and 292,100,000 UAH for the development of technical intelligence systems.

The Administration of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine will allocate all 312,210,600 UAH for monetary allowances to servicemen.

What else the order provides

The document also instructs the Ministry of Finance to ensure the introduction of changes to the state budget schedule related to the distribution of these budget appropriations in the prescribed manner.

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