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The “Baby Package” card cannot be used in many stores: the list is planned to be expanded

17:17, 2 July 2026
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Despite a wide range of children's products, it is currently impossible to pay with funds from the state program in some stores.
The “Baby Package” card cannot be used in many stores: the list is planned to be expanded
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Due to the specifics of the classification of retail outlets, families often cannot pay for children's goods with state funds in stores where these products are actually sold. The problem is proposed to be solved by expanding the list of allowed MCC codes.

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The Cabinet of Ministers is urged to change the rules for using funds from state family support programs so that parents can purchase necessary children's products in a larger number of retail chains. To do this, it is proposed to expand the list of allowed MCC codes for cashless payments and to make corresponding changes to regulatory legal acts. These proposals are outlined in petition No. 41/010234-26ep.

Why the problem arose

Currently, families cannot fully use funds from targeted state programs, including “Baby Package,” “School Package,” “eNursery,” and others, in some popular stores.

At the same time, these retail chains offer a wide range of products for which the state payments are intended: diapers, baby food, hygiene products, and other children's goods.

The reason for the restrictions

The problem is not related to the assortment of stores but to technical features of payment processing.

Many such retail chains operate under MCC code 5977 (“Beauty Stores”). However, this code is not included in the list of MCC codes allowed for the use of funds from state social programs. Because of this, payment with such funds in these stores may be unavailable.

What changes are demanded

The government and the Ministry of Social Policy call to:

  • expand the list of allowed MCC codes for state family support programs by including MCC code 5977;
  • make corresponding changes to regulatory legal acts that govern the procedure for using such payments.

According to the authors of the appeal, this will allow families to use state assistance in a greater number of stores where products intended for purchase with these funds are sold.

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