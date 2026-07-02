Fake investments and crypto schemes: a call center in Kyiv exposed for defrauding US citizens of over $500,000

Attorney General Ruslan Kravchenko reported the exposure of a fraudulent call center in Kyiv that defrauded US citizens of over $500,000 through fake investment platforms.

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A fraudulent call center specializing in defrauding citizens of the United States of America has been shut down in Kyiv. This was reported by the Attorney General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to the investigation, the underground office was operated by about 20 people, and its infrastructure was designed for nearly 60 workstations. Staff were recruited from countries in West Africa, South America, the EU, and Ukraine, with fluency in English being a key requirement. All candidates underwent polygraph testing to minimize risks of information leaks and contacts with law enforcement agencies.

The Attorney General explained that the scheme was well-organized: operators called US citizens and persuaded them to invest money in cryptocurrency, stocks, and securities. In reality, fake investment platforms and crypto exchanges controlled by the fraudsters were used. After receiving the money, funds were withdrawn to controlled accounts, after which all contact with the "investors" was terminated.

At least 20 US citizens have been identified as victims so far, with total losses exceeding $500,000. Meanwhile, the investigation believes the actual number of victims may be significantly higher.

During searches, about 50 units of computer equipment, over 30 mobile phones, databases of US citizens, rough notes, and other evidence of criminal activity were seized. The investigation is ongoing: organizers, administrators, and all participants in the scheme are being identified.

The prosecutor's office notes that this is not an isolated case. Since the beginning of 2026, over 200 searches have been conducted and about a hundred fraudulent call centers have been dismantled, including transnational networks in cooperation with law enforcement agencies of Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Kazakhstan.

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