Anti-Corruption Strategy 2026–2030: Committee Continued Review of Bills with Different Reform Models for NACP, SBI, and SACPO

The Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy reviewed the government and alternative bills on the Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2026–2030, which propose different approaches to reforming the NACP, SBI, and SACPO.

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The Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy continued the review and discussion of draft laws on the principles of state anti-corruption policy for 2026–2030 (Nos. 15230-1 and 15230-2).

During the meeting, the Committee heard the position of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the government bill "On the Principles of State Anti-Corruption Policy for 2026–2030" (No. 15230-1), as well as the presentation of conceptual approaches to its preparation and structure.

An alternative bill "On the Principles of State Anti-Corruption Policy for 2026–2030" (No. 15230-2) was also presented, emphasizing the need to enshrine key principles of anti-corruption policy, including transparency, media independence, and compliance with European and international standards.

As a result of the discussion, the participants supported the approach of preparing a revised draft of the Anti-Corruption Strategy by the Committee based on the provisions of the submitted bills, taking into account the expressed proposals and European guidelines.

Earlier, "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" reported that the adoption of the Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2026–2030 is one of Ukraine's key international commitments within the Ukraine Facility program and the negotiation process for EU accession. The main bill No. 15230, prepared by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, aims to minimize corruption in 16 priority areas—from defense to land relations. However, despite support from international partners, the document raised significant concerns due to possible inconsistencies of certain provisions with the Constitution of Ukraine and risks of violating the institutional balance in the state.

We also reported that three bills on the Anti-Corruption Strategy propose different models for reforming the NACP, SBI, and SACPO, while simultaneously containing risks of interference with the independence of the judiciary and requiring constitutional amendments.

The main bill No. 15230 was developed based on the work of the NACP. It provides for the digitalization of personnel procedures, strengthening meritocracy principles, and improving mechanisms for selecting the leadership of the SBI.

The government bill No. 15230-1 proposes a more restrained approach to reform. In particular, it envisages reducing the role of international experts in the competitive procedures for selecting the leadership of the SBI, leaving more powers to national institutions.

The alternative bill No. 15230-2 is the most extensive in terms of proposed changes. Its authors propose an actual reboot of the State Bureau of Investigations, justifying the necessity of such steps, including public resonance around the so-called "Mindich tapes." In addition, the document provides for a significant expansion of the institutional independence of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

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