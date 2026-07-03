SUD.UA launched an English version of the website

"Judicial and Legal Newspaper" expands its international presence — the website is now available in English.

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The leading Ukrainian legal media "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" (SUD.UA) is expanding and reaching out to an international audience: from now on, readers have access to the English version of the website.

This means that news from Ukraine about judicial practice and legislation will become accessible to the world.

To view the English version, simply select the desired language at the top of the website.

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