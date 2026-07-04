  1. In Ukraine

Kyiv Prepares to Raise Fare to 30 UAH: Residents Continue to Demand Cancellation of the Decision

16:37, 4 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Plans to raise the fare to 30 UAH in Kyiv have caused dissatisfaction among residents, who continue to demand that the authorities abandon this initiative.
Kyiv Prepares to Raise Fare to 30 UAH: Residents Continue to Demand Cancellation of the Decision
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

As is known, Kyiv plans to set the cost of a single ride in municipal public transport at 30 UAH. This concerns the metro, buses, trolleybuses, and trams. The city authorities also propose to introduce a transfer ticket for 60 UAH, which will allow unlimited transfers between the metro and surface transport within 90 minutes.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Kyiv City State Administration explains the need to revise tariffs by the fact that they were last changed in 2018. Since then, the costs of transport companies for electricity, fuel, wages, and infrastructure maintenance have significantly increased, while passenger traffic has decreased.

The Kyiv City State Administration also notes that, according to calculations by transport companies, the economically justified tariff for 2026 is 64.60 UAH for one metro trip and 44.14 UAH for surface municipal transport. The proposed 30 UAH, according to officials, does not cover the actual cost of transportation.

Kyiv Residents Oppose the Increase

However, some residents of the capital do not support the city authorities' initiative. Kyiv residents are submitting petitions calling for the fares on municipal transport not to be raised until the end of martial law, emphasizing that additional financial burdens during the war are inappropriate.

One such petition has already gathered the required 6,000 votes for consideration on the Kyiv City Council website. The document was registered on May 20, and as of July 4, it has surpassed the required support threshold.

The authors of the appeal emphasize that Ukrainians have long been living under conditions of full-scale war, economic instability, loss of income, and constant price increases for goods and services. In their opinion, the fare increase will become another financial burden for many families.

Earlier, three petitions calling for no fare increases until the end of martial law were already registered on the Kyiv City Council website. All of them also gathered the required number of votes, but the city authorities did not support them.

Despite this, the Kyiv City State Administration continues preparations to update tariffs. According to the proposed model, the cost of a trip will depend on the number of trips purchased on a transport card. Thus, 1–9 trips will cost 30 UAH each, 10–19 trips – 28.90 UAH, 20–29 – 27.80 UAH, 30–39 – 26.60 UAH, 40–49 – 25.50 UAH, and a package of 50 trips – 25 UAH each.

It is noted that the fare in Kyiv has not been revised since 2018. Since January 1, 2022, the authorities planned to raise the fare to 20 UAH, but this did not happen.

At the end of 2021, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko stated that fares would not increase until the end of the heating season. In 2023, the city authorities also assured that they would not raise tariffs until the end of the war.

Later, in September 2025, Klitschko noted that although the capital's public transport is subsidized, the city will continue to seek ways to avoid fare increases. At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration has again returned to the issue of revising tariffs, citing a significant increase in the costs of operating the transport system.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBI Investigate Possible Involvement of ICU Leadership in State Treason

The Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation are conducting a pre-trial investigation in a criminal case regarding possible financial abuses and state treason, within which the activities of the co-owners of the ICU investment group and the former head of the National Bank are being examined.

Employment Contract Without Mistakes: Top 5 Questions Most Frequently Asked by Employees

Can they force you to sign a fixed-term contract when you can resign without working out the notice period, and what is the difference between a civil law contract and an employment contract?

Search by the Territorial Recruitment Center and military service: can you really lose insurance record for pension assignment

The question of whether being wanted by the Territorial Recruitment Center affects the formation of insurance record for pension is directly related to the rules of accounting for the single social contribution and the status of a person in the social insurance system.

Access to employee data on a work phone is a violation of the right to privacy – ECHR

The European Court of Human Rights recognized the employer's access to the employee's roaming data as unlawful.

Supreme Court: demand for illegal smuggling of men across the border arose precisely due to martial law restrictions

The Supreme Court confirmed that the use of martial law conditions during the illegal smuggling of persons across the state border is an aggravating circumstance.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]