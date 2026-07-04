Kyiv Prepares to Raise Fare to 30 UAH: Residents Continue to Demand Cancellation of the Decision

Plans to raise the fare to 30 UAH in Kyiv have caused dissatisfaction among residents, who continue to demand that the authorities abandon this initiative.

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As is known, Kyiv plans to set the cost of a single ride in municipal public transport at 30 UAH. This concerns the metro, buses, trolleybuses, and trams. The city authorities also propose to introduce a transfer ticket for 60 UAH, which will allow unlimited transfers between the metro and surface transport within 90 minutes.

The Kyiv City State Administration explains the need to revise tariffs by the fact that they were last changed in 2018. Since then, the costs of transport companies for electricity, fuel, wages, and infrastructure maintenance have significantly increased, while passenger traffic has decreased.

The Kyiv City State Administration also notes that, according to calculations by transport companies, the economically justified tariff for 2026 is 64.60 UAH for one metro trip and 44.14 UAH for surface municipal transport. The proposed 30 UAH, according to officials, does not cover the actual cost of transportation.

Kyiv Residents Oppose the Increase

However, some residents of the capital do not support the city authorities' initiative. Kyiv residents are submitting petitions calling for the fares on municipal transport not to be raised until the end of martial law, emphasizing that additional financial burdens during the war are inappropriate.

One such petition has already gathered the required 6,000 votes for consideration on the Kyiv City Council website. The document was registered on May 20, and as of July 4, it has surpassed the required support threshold.

The authors of the appeal emphasize that Ukrainians have long been living under conditions of full-scale war, economic instability, loss of income, and constant price increases for goods and services. In their opinion, the fare increase will become another financial burden for many families.

Earlier, three petitions calling for no fare increases until the end of martial law were already registered on the Kyiv City Council website. All of them also gathered the required number of votes, but the city authorities did not support them.

Despite this, the Kyiv City State Administration continues preparations to update tariffs. According to the proposed model, the cost of a trip will depend on the number of trips purchased on a transport card. Thus, 1–9 trips will cost 30 UAH each, 10–19 trips – 28.90 UAH, 20–29 – 27.80 UAH, 30–39 – 26.60 UAH, 40–49 – 25.50 UAH, and a package of 50 trips – 25 UAH each.

It is noted that the fare in Kyiv has not been revised since 2018. Since January 1, 2022, the authorities planned to raise the fare to 20 UAH, but this did not happen.

At the end of 2021, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko stated that fares would not increase until the end of the heating season. In 2023, the city authorities also assured that they would not raise tariffs until the end of the war.

Later, in September 2025, Klitschko noted that although the capital's public transport is subsidized, the city will continue to seek ways to avoid fare increases. At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration has again returned to the issue of revising tariffs, citing a significant increase in the costs of operating the transport system.

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