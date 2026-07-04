Pensions in August 2026: Will There Be an Increase and Who Will Receive Up to 570 UAH Extra

In August 2026, pensions for most Ukrainians will not change, but certain categories of pensioners will receive additional payments.

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In August 2026, no general pension increase is planned in Ukraine. The main indexation of pension payments already took place on March 1, 2026, when the government recalculated pensions by 12.1%.

After the March indexation, no new mass pension recalculation is planned for August. At the same time, certain categories of pensioners may receive increased payments due to age-related supplements, individual recalculations, or other allowances provided by law.

The right to monthly age supplements is granted to pensioners who have reached 70, 75, or 80 years old, provided that the total amount of their pension payment does not exceed 10,340.35 UAH. The amount of the compensatory supplement is 300 UAH for persons aged 70 to 74, 456 UAH for pensioners aged 75 to 79, and 570 UAH for those who have reached 80 years. Such allowances are assigned automatically, without applying to the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

At the same time, age supplements are not cumulative. For example, after reaching 75 years old, a pensioner who already received a 300 UAH supplement does not receive an additional 456 UAH. Only the difference of 156 UAH is added so that the total age supplement amounts to 456 UAH. The same principle applies after reaching 80 years, when the total supplement increases to 570 UAH.

Moreover, the supplement is calculated not from the beginning of the month but from the day the respective age is reached. If a pensioner celebrates their 70th, 75th, or 80th birthday not on the first day of the month, they will receive a proportional supplement for the days after their birthday in that month, and from the next month onward, the full amount.

Separately, in August, along with the pension, a one-time financial aid will be paid for Independence Day of Ukraine to war veterans and other categories of citizens entitled to such payments according to the law.

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