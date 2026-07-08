Former law enforcement officer accused of embezzling over UAH 13.6 million in physical evidence and fleeing into a forest to stand trial

Investigators allege that the former law enforcement officer embezzled money seized during searches and, after being exposed, went into hiding in a forest in Rivne Region.

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Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, together with the National Police, have completed the pre-trial investigation into the former head of one of the investigative units of the Darnytskyi Police Department in Kyiv. According to the investigation, during criminal proceedings, the official embezzled money seized as physical evidence. Instead of transferring the funds to a bank for safekeeping, as required by law, he kept them for himself.

The SBI established that he initially took more than USD 10,000 and over UAH 10,000 seized during a personal search of a detainee. Later, according to law enforcement officers, he embezzled more than USD 304,000, over EUR 34,000, and more than UAH 850,000, which had been seized by his subordinate during an authorised search. Under the pretext of transferring the money for safekeeping, he took the funds, but they never reached the bank.

According to the SBI, the total amount of embezzled physical evidence exceeded UAH 13.6 million.

After being exposed, the former law enforcement officer fled and hid in a forested area in Rivne Region. According to the investigation, he had previously purchased a minibus, a tent, a charging station, food supplies, and other equipment for this purpose.

During searches of the vehicle and his hiding place, SBI officers seized foreign currency worth more than UAH 13.6 million, which, according to the investigation, formed part of the embezzled physical evidence.

Law enforcement officers also seized 84 live rounds of various calibres that the accused had allegedly stored illegally in his office. During searches of the vehicle and tent, cocaine was also found, which, according to the investigation, he had purchased and stored for personal use.

The former law enforcement officer will stand trial for embezzlement of another person’s property on an especially large scale through abuse of office under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, illegal handling of ammunition under Part 1 of Article 263, and illegal acquisition and possession of narcotic drugs without intent to sell under Part 1 of Article 309.

The charges carry a penalty of up to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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