Can a Military Wife Postpone Her Vacation to Coincide with the Arrival of a Mobilized Husband

Wives of servicemen have a number of labor guarantees, including the right to be granted leave out of turn.

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The wife of a serviceman has the right to postpone her annual leave and take it at a convenient time for herself, including simultaneously with the leave of her mobilized husband.

According to paragraph 6 of part 12 of article 10 of the Law of Ukraine dated November 15, 1996 No. 504/96-VR "On Leaves", annual leaves at the employee's request are granted at a convenient time for the wives (husbands) of servicemen.

Also, paragraph 13 of article 10-1 of the Law of Ukraine dated December 20, 1991 No. 2011-XII "On Social and Legal Protection of Servicemen and Their Families" provides that the wife (husband) of a serviceman is granted annual basic leave at her (his) request at a convenient time simultaneously with the annual basic leave of the serviceman.

Thus, the military wife can apply to the employer with a request to grant annual leave outside the approved schedule so that it coincides with the husband's leave period.

To arrange such leave, the employee must submit:

a written application addressed to the employer;

a document confirming the husband's status as a serviceman (for example, a certificate from the military unit, a copy of the military ID, a mobilization order, etc.).

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the procedure for granting unpaid leave during martial law has a number of features defined by labor legislation. Depending on the grounds for the employee's request and the norms applied in a particular case, the conditions for granting such leave, its duration, and consequences for work experience may differ. In addition, in everyday communication, the term "leave without pay" is often used, although Ukrainian legislation does not contain such a term.