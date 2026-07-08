  1. In Ukraine

Anyone Can Report Corruption — How to Properly Submit an Anonymous Appeal

19:15, 8 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Anyone can submit a report about a possible violation.
Anyone Can Report Corruption — How to Properly Submit an Anonymous Appeal
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Not every violation bears signs of corruption. A corruption offence occurs when a person uses the official powers granted to them, or related opportunities, to obtain an unlawful benefit for themselves or another person. Anyone can report a possible violation.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As explained by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, the law also provides for the possibility of submitting an anonymous complaint. At the same time, such a report must contain specific information that can be verified.

The complaint must specify:

  • the substance of the possible violation and the circumstances of the incident;
  • the person who may have committed the violation, including their name, position, and the name of the body, institution, or company;
  • the place and time of the incident;
  • the circumstances under which the applicant became aware of the relevant information;
  • available documents, correspondence, photos, videos, or other evidence confirming the stated facts;
  • persons who can confirm the specified circumstances.

The detection and investigation of corruption offences in Ukraine are carried out by specially authorised bodies, including the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the National Police, the prosecutor’s office, and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Before submitting a report, it is necessary to ensure that it answers the key questions: who committed, or may have committed, the violation, what happened, where, when, and under what circumstances.

As previously reported by Sudovo-Yurydychna Hazeta, Ukraine may change the rules for storing information in the Register of Corrupt Officials, limiting the retention period to one year. The relevant draft law was supported by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech. The decision was made at a regular committee meeting, during which MPs considered four current legislative initiatives.

The purpose of the draft law is to establish the retention period in the Unified State Register of Persons Who Have Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offences for information on bringing a person to disciplinary liability for such offences. The initiative was developed taking into account international standards and recommendations in the field of combating corruption, as well as the case law of the European Court of Human Rights.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Supreme Court outlined the criteria for confirming anti-competitive collusion among tender participants

To qualify anti-competitive coordinated actions, it is not necessary to prove actual harm or negative consequences; it is sufficient to establish the participants' agreement to the bidding behaviour.

Verkhovna Rada prepares new mechanism to protect single pensioners and military personnel from losing their only home due to debts or fraud

Cases involving a pensioner living alone and a serviceman have prompted the Verkhovna Rada to propose new safeguards against the loss of a person’s only home due to debts or fraud.

Why the Victim's Gross Negligence Does Not Relieve Ukrainian Railways of Liability for Compensation and Why the Victim's Intent Must Be Proven: Supreme Court Case Law

Can the railway avoid paying compensation by referring to the pedestrian's conscious risk?

Electronic Correspondence in Criminal Proceedings: When Official Communication Becomes Evidence of Guilt

The use of official email and digital evidence in criminal proceedings continues to shape new approaches to assessing the admissibility of the evidentiary base.

The Supreme Court explained when a mother cannot be deprived of parental rights even after her prolonged stay abroad

The Supreme Court reminded that the determining criterion in family disputes is the best interests of the child.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]