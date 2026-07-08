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Unused military leave does not expire: how servicemembers can receive compensation upon discharge

21:43, 8 July 2026
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Upon discharge from military service, servicemembers may use their unused leave days or receive monetary compensation in lieu of such leave.
Unused military leave does not expire: how servicemembers can receive compensation upon discharge
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During martial law, servicemembers are entitled to 30 calendar days of annual basic leave. If they do not manage to use it in full, the unused days are not lost.

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As the Sumy Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support reminded, upon discharge, a servicemember may use unused leave days before being removed from the personnel lists of the military unit, or receive monetary compensation for all unused days of annual basic and additional leave, including for previous years.

The amount of compensation is determined based on the servicemember’s monetary allowance for the most recent position held.

How to receive compensation

To receive payment upon discharge, a servicemember must submit a report to the commander of the military unit requesting monetary compensation for unused leave days.

Thus, if a servicemember was unable to exercise the right to leave due to the performance of official duties, those days are not lost: they may be used before discharge or compensated monetarily.

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