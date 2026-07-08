Driver's licences will be issued for different terms depending on the vehicle category: what the Government changed

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced different validity periods for driver's licences for different vehicle categories.

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The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that introduced changes to the rules for issuing driver's licences and allowing citizens to operate vehicles. The innovations are aimed at gradually bringing Ukrainian legislation in line with European standards and improving road safety. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

According to the document, the validity period of a driver's licence will depend on the category of the vehicle.

Thus, licences will be issued for 15 years to drivers of motorcycles and passenger cars (categories A1, A, B, B1, BE), and for 5 years to drivers of freight and passenger transport (categories C, CE, C1, C1E, D, DE, D1, D1E, T).

After the restoration of mandatory medical examinations during licence renewal, regular health status confirmation will become one of the mandatory conditions for admission to driving. For passenger car drivers, a medical examination will be conducted every 15 years during licence renewal, and for drivers engaged in passenger and freight transportation – every 5 years.

At the same time, previously issued driver's licences will remain valid until the expiration date indicated in the document.

In addition, during the scheduled licence renewal, it is not necessary to retake theoretical and practical exams unless otherwise provided by law.

The resolution will come into force on the day of its official publication.

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