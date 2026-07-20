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From November 1, eExcise will become mandatory for all manufacturers, importers, and sellers of alcohol and tobacco

07:54, 20 July 2026 272
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Currently, the system is being tested, and businesses can join.
From November 1, eExcise will become mandatory for all manufacturers, importers, and sellers of alcohol and tobacco
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The State Tax Service of Ukraine announced that from November 1, 2026, the Electronic Excise Goods Traceability System (eExcise) will become mandatory for all manufacturers, importers, and sellers of alcohol, tobacco products, and liquids for electronic cigarettes.

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“There is still time before the mandatory launch of the electronic excise goods traceability system (eExcise). And now is the time to calmly prepare for the new rules.

Therefore, we invite businesses to join the system testing.

Preliminary testing is to minimize technical failures and operational errors in the future,” the statement says.

Participation in testing will help to:

- Configure your own systems: adapt internal software for integration with eExcise.

- Prepare the team: train employees to work with new electronic cabinets and services.

- Check logistics: test the creation of electronic excise stamps and the processing of digital documents for product movement.

- Eliminate errors in advance: identify and fix technical inconsistencies before the system is fully launched.

Companies and entrepreneurs who can join the tests must:

  1. Have a valid license for the production or trade of alcohol or tobacco.
  2. Be registered in the Unified State Register.

How to apply

Go to the portal xtrace.gov.ua and fill out the form.

Testing will continue until October 12, 2026.

In addition, the State Tax Service is already sending detailed invitations with instructions directly to taxpayers' Electronic Cabinets – check your notifications.

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