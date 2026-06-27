Ukraine returned seven civilians from captivity, held by Russia since 2022, video

Seven more civilian citizens who were illegally held by Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have returned to Ukraine.

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Ukraine has managed to return seven more civilian citizens who were illegally held captive by Russia since 2022. This was reported by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

Ukrainians aged from 35 to 66 have returned to their homeland. All of them were illegally detained by Russian military forces in 2022 during the occupation of Mariupol, as well as territories of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk regions. In particular, these are residents of Bucha district in Kyiv region, where during the occupation Russian troops committed mass crimes against the civilian population.

According to Lubinets, one of the Ukrainians was kidnapped by Russian military directly from his home simply because his sons serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another was detained on the way to work on the day the full-scale invasion began.

Among the released is also a volunteer who joined the "Angels of Tyra" brigade in Mariupol in 2022. On the very day of his detention, the occupiers also captured the commander of the volunteer medical unit Tyra, who was returned to Ukraine earlier.

Earlier we wrote that on June 26, 160 military personnel were released from captivity.

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