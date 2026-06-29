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Powerful Storm Hits Lviv: Hurricane Winds Knock Down Trees, Tear Off Roofs, and Flood Streets — Video

16:28, 29 June 2026
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Powerful gusts of wind literally knock people off their feet, and the city's streets are rapidly flooded by heavy rain.
Powerful Storm Hits Lviv: Hurricane Winds Knock Down Trees, Tear Off Roofs, and Flood Streets — Video
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On June 29, Lviv was hit by a powerful storm. The city faced heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and gale-force winds that knocked down dozens of trees, damaged buildings, and caused disruptions in traffic.

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According to local media and eyewitnesses, strong gusts of wind are tearing roofs off buildings, and trees are falling in various parts of the city. In particular, a building of one of the district administrations was damaged.

Videos are also being shared on social media showing powerful gusts of wind literally knocking people off their feet and scattering various objects across the streets.

Due to intense precipitation, some streets in the city were flooded. Cars are literally floating along the flooded roads, and some residents, escaping the recent abnormal heat, are going swimming right in the flooded streets.

Videos are also spreading on social media showing hurricane winds literally knocking people off their feet and scattering various objects across the streets.

Meteorologists warned of deteriorating weather conditions in the western and northern regions of Ukraine, where a yellow level of danger was declared.

Residents are urged to be extremely careful: not to take shelter under trees, not to approach downed power lines and damaged structures, and to avoid going outside unless absolutely necessary until the storm passes.

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