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In Kryvyi Rih, a single father was mobilized while his 5-year-old daughter was at kindergarten – the ombudsman initiated an investigation of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre

16:01, 30 June 2026
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The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, announced an investigation into the circumstances of the mobilization of a 34-year-old man who was raising a child alone, and after his conscription, the child was left without care.
In Kryvyi Rih, a single father was mobilized while his 5-year-old daughter was at kindergarten – the ombudsman initiated an investigation of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre
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The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, reported a case of mobilization of a 34-year-old man in Kryvyi Rih, who, according to preliminary data, was raising his 5-year-old daughter alone after a divorce.

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At the time of mobilization, the child was at kindergarten and was effectively left without parental care. According to the director of the institution, the father was fully responsible for raising and daily needs of the child, and after his absence, the girl was left under the care of a third party — the head of the institution.

According to available information, the man applied twice for a deferment from conscription but was denied. The circumstances of his family status and the grounds for the decisions are currently being investigated.

Dmytro Lubinets stated that he instructed his representative in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Oleksii Urlatkin, to urgently clarify all details of the incident. The regional team has already sent official requests to the Pokrovsko-Ternivskyi Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre, the Child Services of the Executive Committee of Kryvyi Rih City Council, as well as to the executive committees of the respective district councils of the city.

Among the key issues to be clarified are:

  • the legality of the man's mobilization;
  • the circumstances under which the 5-year-old child was left without parental care;
  • actions of authorities to ensure the rights and safety of the child.

Lubinets emphasized that in such situations, not only formal procedures are important but also consideration of specific life circumstances.

"Mobilization is necessary for a country that is defending itself. But the strength of the state is measured not only by the ability to act quickly — but also by the ability to see the person in every decision," the ombudsman stressed. According to him, every such case must be thoroughly investigated to establish justice.

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