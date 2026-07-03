The Polish Sejm supported the ban on smartphones in primary schools and kindergartens

At the same time, the law provides for a number of exceptions.

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In Poland, the Sejm supported a ban on the use of mobile phones by primary school students. Deputies adopted amendments to the Education Act. In particular, an amendment from the Law and Justice party was also supported, which extends the ban to kindergartens. This was reported by Polish Radio.

Minister of Education Barbara Nowacka stated before the vote that the ban on mobile phones in primary schools will not be a problem for educational institutions. According to her, more than 50 percent of schools have already independently developed and implemented such restrictions.

At the same time, the law provides for exceptions. In particular, a phone can be used if the teacher deems it necessary for the educational process, if a student needs to urgently contact parents, for health monitoring, or in case of an immediate threat to life or health.

Deputy Minister of Digitalization Michał Gramatyka said that introducing a ban on smartphone use in schools is a step in the right direction.

The new rules are to come into force on September 1. Now the bill will be considered by the Polish Senate.

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