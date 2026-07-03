  1. In the World

The Polish Sejm supported the ban on smartphones in primary schools and kindergartens

15:24, 3 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
At the same time, the law provides for a number of exceptions.
The Polish Sejm supported the ban on smartphones in primary schools and kindergartens
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Poland, the Sejm supported a ban on the use of mobile phones by primary school students. Deputies adopted amendments to the Education Act. In particular, an amendment from the Law and Justice party was also supported, which extends the ban to kindergartens. This was reported by Polish Radio.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Minister of Education Barbara Nowacka stated before the vote that the ban on mobile phones in primary schools will not be a problem for educational institutions. According to her, more than 50 percent of schools have already independently developed and implemented such restrictions.

At the same time, the law provides for exceptions. In particular, a phone can be used if the teacher deems it necessary for the educational process, if a student needs to urgently contact parents, for health monitoring, or in case of an immediate threat to life or health.

Deputy Minister of Digitalization Michał Gramatyka said that introducing a ban on smartphone use in schools is a step in the right direction.

The new rules are to come into force on September 1. Now the bill will be considered by the Polish Senate.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Can Administrative Services Be Denied Due to Discrepancies in Electronic Registers: What the Law Says

Discrepancies between state electronic registers are not an automatic ground for refusal to provide an administrative service, and the state authority is obliged to independently verify the information and act within the law.

If Several Crimes Are In One Proceeding, Reconciliation with the Victim Will Not Help — Supreme Court

The Supreme Court clarified when Article 46 of the Criminal Code on reconciliation with the victim cannot be applied.

They want to expand humanitarian aid for strategic enterprises, but the Parliament fears its commercial use

The bill proposes to allow strategic enterprises to receive firefighting equipment as humanitarian aid, but the parliament believes that some of its provisions require further clarification.

The High Council of Justice will appeal to the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding possible interference in the automated document management system of the Solomyansky District Court

The High Council of Justice has initiated an investigation into facts of falsification of procedural documents in the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv.

Investor paid over a million hryvnias for an apartment, but the cooperative did not recognize the payment: how to prove it if the receipt has defects — Supreme Court

The Supreme Court emphasized that when evaluating evidence, courts must establish the reality of the business transaction, rather than limiting themselves to a formal check of the primary documents’ execution.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]