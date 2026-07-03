Bad weather in Kyiv region: Vyshhorod flooded, level I danger declared in Kyiv — video

Due to heavy rainfall, some streets of the city of Vyshhorod went underwater.

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On Friday, July 3, the city of Vyshhorod was hit by bad weather accompanied by heavy rain.

Due to the large amount of precipitation, some streets of the city went underwater, in some places water reached knee level.

Local residents are posting videos of flooded streets.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warned residents of Kyiv and the Kyiv region about dangerous meteorological phenomena across the Kyiv region.

"At night on July 4, a thunderstorm. Level I danger, yellow," the message says.

They also added that weather conditions may lead to complications in the operation of energy, construction, communal enterprises, and transport movement.

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