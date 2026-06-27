Which certificates confirm English language proficiency for candidates for civil service — list defined

A list of documents to confirm English proficiency has been approved for candidates for certain government positions.

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Before applying for a number of government positions, candidates must not only confirm the required level of English proficiency but also provide a document officially recognized by the state. The Cabinet of Ministers approved a list of such documents, specifying which certificates will be accepted during competitions and appointments, as well as the dates from which the new rules will apply to different categories of positions.

In particular, the government, by Resolution No. 816, approved a list of documents confirming the level of English proficiency for persons applying for certain positions.

The document, reviewed by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", was adopted in accordance with part one of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Use of the English Language in Ukraine."

Which documents will confirm the level of English

English proficiency can be confirmed by one of the following documents:

a state certificate issued based on the results of a special exam, the organization of which is carried out by the central executive body in the field of education and science, and the conduct is ensured by an authorized state institution;

one of the international certificates, if it is valid and its authenticity can be verified electronically.

The approved list of international certificates includes:

Aptis ESOL General;

Aptis ESOL Advanced;

Aptis ESOL for Teachers;

Cambridge English Skills Test General;

Cambridge English Skills Test Business;

Cambridge English Qualifications;

IELTS General Training;

IELTS Academic;

IELTS for UKVI;

LanguageCert ESOL;

LanguageCert Academic;

LanguageCert General;

LanguageCert Academic SELT for UKVI;

LanguageCert General SELT for UKVI;

Michigan English Test (MET);

Oxford Test of English;

Oxford Test of English Advanced;

PTE Academic;

PTE Academic UKVI;

PTE Core;

TOEFL iBT;

TOEFL PBT;

ISE (Integrated Skills in English).

All international certificates must remain valid and provide the possibility of electronic verification of their authenticity.

When a certificate of another official EU language can be used

A separate exception is also provided for candidates for positions in the field of education and science.

In certain cases, the required level can be confirmed by an international certificate of proficiency in another official language of the European Union (other than English).

Such a document must:

correspond to the levels of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR);

be issued by an authorized examination institution or organization in accordance with the legislation of the country of its location;

provide electronic verification of authenticity;

be valid.

When the resolution will come into effect

The resolution will apply depending on the category of the position.

For candidates for civil service positions of category "A", heads of local state administrations, their first deputies and deputies — from the date of entry into force of the Cabinet of Ministers resolution dated April 1, 2026, No. 415.

For candidates for other positions specified in paragraphs 2 and 5–11 of part one of Article 3 of the Law "On the Use of the English Language in Ukraine" — from the date of entry into force of the Cabinet of Ministers resolution dated April 1, 2026, No. 425.

For persons applying for positions specified in part two of Article 3 of the mentioned Law, the new rules apply from June 27, 2026.

For candidates for certain military positions — from the date of entry into force of the Cabinet of Ministers resolution dated December 27, 2024, No. 1522, which established the list of military service positions for which candidates must have English proficiency.

Will certificates obtained earlier be valid

The Cabinet of Ministers separately determined that documents confirming the level of English proficiency and issued before the start of the application of this resolution may be used to confirm language proficiency throughout their validity period.

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