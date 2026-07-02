Drivers may be fined up to 34,000 UAH for cars that sound like Shaheds

Due to the roaring of "straight pipes," which people often perceive as the flight of drones or rockets, stricter control rules may be introduced.

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Loud cars and motorcycles with modified exhaust systems have again come into the spotlight. In the conditions of a full-scale war, their sound often resembles the flight of Russian strike drones of the "Shahed" type or rockets, causing panic and additional stress among people. In Ukraine, it is already proposed to introduce separate liability for the operation of such vehicles, and now the government is being urged to strengthen state control over them during martial law.

The Verkhovna Rada is considering draft law No. 9564 "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses to Improve Administrative Liability for Driving or Operating Vehicles with Excessive Noise Levels." The document proposes to establish separate administrative liability for drivers of cars and motorcycles with excessively loud exhaust systems.

At the same time, petition No. 41/010238-26ep has been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers, proposing to strengthen state control over the operation of vehicles with excessively loud or illegally modified exhaust systems during the period of martial law.

Why loud exhausts have become a topic of discussion again during the war

In the conditions of full-scale war and regular missile and drone attacks, the sounds of cars and motorcycles with so-called "straight pipes" or other noisy exhaust systems are often perceived as explosions, the operation of weapons, or the flight of strike drones.

This creates additional psychological stress on the population, causes panic, and especially negatively affects children, the elderly, veterans, servicemen, persons with disabilities, as well as citizens who have experienced traumatic events.

Moreover, the petition reminds that according to the Law of Ukraine "On Road Traffic," only technically sound vehicles are allowed to participate in traffic, and their design must comply with established safety requirements. Unauthorized modification of the exhaust system that leads to exceeding the permissible noise level, according to the author, contradicts legislative requirements and creates inconveniences for society.

What is demanded from the Cabinet of Ministers: four steps to combat "straight pipes"

The government is asked to:

instruct the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the National Police to strengthen control over the operation of vehicles with illegally modified or excessively loud exhaust systems, especially during martial law;

work on amendments to regulatory legal acts to create a more effective mechanism of control and liability for operating vehicles whose noise level exceeds established norms or are equipped with illegally modified exhaust systems;

consider the possibility of introducing additional restrictions during martial law on the operation of vehicles with excessively loud exhaust systems, except for security and defense forces, emergency rescue services, and other special services;

ensure the conduct of an information campaign about the inadmissibility of operating vehicles that create excessive noise and negatively affect the psychological state of the population.

According to the petition author, implementing these measures will help protect citizens' mental health, increase public safety, reduce noise pollution, and ensure proper law and order during martial law.

Fine up to 34,000 UAH and license suspension: what the draft law provides

Draft law No. 9564 proposes to supplement the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses with a new Article 121-4, which will establish separate liability for driving or operating vehicles exceeding the permissible noise level established by law.

For the first offense, a fine of 1,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens is proposed, which currently amounts to 17,000 UAH.

If a driver commits the same offense again within a year, the fine may increase to 34,000 UAH. In addition, the court may deprive the offender of the right to drive vehicles for a period of three to six months.

Why the sound of "straight pipes" is compared to the flight of "Shaheds"

In recent years, some drivers have increasingly interfered with the exhaust gas system of vehicles. Most often, this involves installing "straight-through" mufflers, dual sports exhaust systems, and other technical devices not provided for by the vehicle's design or manufacturer.

According to the document's initiators, such modifications significantly increase engine noise, disturb the peace and quiet of citizens, and under martial law conditions may resemble the sound of enemy drones of the "Shahed" type or rockets, causing additional anxiety among the population and distracting servicemen and law enforcement officers from performing state defense tasks.

A similar position was previously expressed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which noted that the roaring of certain vehicles is very similar to the sound of a drone or rocket flight, so introducing separate liability should help protect citizens during the full-scale war.

Police, court, and tow truck: other proposed innovations

In addition to the new article in the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the draft law provides for amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Road Traffic," according to which drivers will be required not to allow driving vehicles exceeding the permissible noise level within populated areas.

It is also proposed to supplement the list of grounds for banning the operation of vehicles. One such ground may be exceeding the permissible noise level.

Furthermore, changes are planned to the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare of the Population," which propose to directly establish the obligation not to allow driving or operating vehicles exceeding the permissible noise level within populated areas.

The draft law also provides that cases of the first offense will be considered by the National Police, and in case of repeated offense within a year — by the court. In addition, police officers are proposed to be granted the right to temporarily detain such vehicles by blocking or delivering them to a special site or parking lot in cases provided by law.

According to the draft law authors, current legislation does not contain clear and direct liability specifically for operating vehicles with excessive noise levels, so the problem is proposed to be regulated by a separate provision of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

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