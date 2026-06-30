Medical institutions must have specialists in all declared specialties, and veterans and families of fallen military personnel must be served as a priority

The Cabinet of Ministers updated licensing conditions for medical practice: new personnel requirements and priority service for veterans.

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By resolution No. 813 dated June 24, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced a mandatory requirement for all medical institutions to ensure priority service for war veterans, family members of deceased veterans, as well as families of fallen Defenders of Ukraine.

Medical institutions and private doctors are obliged to organize their work so that the specified categories of patients receive assistance out of turn and without waiting in general queues.

What the resolution provides

Amendments to the Licensing Conditions stipulate that licensees in the field of medical practice must ensure:

care for war veterans;

priority (out-of-turn) medical service;

priority access to medical services for family members of deceased veterans and Defenders of Ukraine.

This obligation applies to all healthcare institutions and individual entrepreneurs conducting medical practice based on a license.

The government also clarified the definition of economic activity in medical practice. From now on, it is understood as activity in the healthcare sector subject to licensing according to the Law of Ukraine "On Licensing Types of Economic Activities" and carried out by healthcare institutions and individual entrepreneurs for the purpose of providing medical or rehabilitation assistance (services), as well as medical care.

One of the key changes was updating personnel requirements. In several provisions of the Licensing Conditions, the term "uniform qualification requirements" was replaced with the requirements of professional standards approved and enacted in the manner established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

If the relevant professional standard has not yet been approved, qualification characteristics approved by the Ministry of Health will apply.

It is also defined that medical care can be provided by doctors, professionals, and specialists in healthcare, as well as pharmacists who meet the specified professional standards or qualification characteristics.

In particular, a business entity is obliged to ensure the presence of at least one healthcare worker, including part-time, for each declared medical, pharmaceutical, or other specialty in the healthcare field.

Furthermore, it is prohibited to introduce positions not provided for in the List of professions (positions) of healthcare workers approved by the Ministry of Health order.

The resolution also establishes a new obligation that after obtaining or expanding a license, a medical institution must officially formalize employment contracts within one month with those medical workers indicated in the license application. If it is not possible to conclude a contract with any of them, the licensing authority must be informed.

The Cabinet of Ministers also updated the forms of documents submitted for obtaining or expanding a license, changed the names of certain columns and terminology in the appendices to the Licensing Conditions. Now, instead of the terms "junior specialists with medical education" and "rehabilitation specialists," a new classification of specialties of professionals and specialists in healthcare is used.

These changes mean that the Cabinet of Ministers updated the approach to how medical workers are described in documents and licensing conditions.

Previously, official forms used outdated categories such as "junior specialists with medical education" or "rehabilitation specialists." Now they have been replaced by a more detailed and modern system linked to specific medical specialties and areas of work. That is, instead of general groups, documents now list specific specializations. Each of them can additionally be linked to the type of medical care — primary, specialized, emergency, palliative, or rehabilitation.

Special attention is paid to individual entrepreneurs. They will continue to have the right to employ doctors, professionals, specialists in healthcare, and pharmacists, but such workers must also meet professional standards or qualification characteristics.

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