  1. Sud Info
  2. / In Ukraine

Yavoriv District Court appealed to courts due to mass errors in jurisdiction after administrative reform

16:58, 29 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The court in Lviv region reported mass violations of territorial jurisdiction rules.
Yavoriv District Court appealed to courts due to mass errors in jurisdiction after administrative reform
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Yavoriv District Court of Lviv region reported a significant number of cases and materials being submitted to the court in violation of territorial jurisdiction rules. In this regard, the court reminded that the administrative-territorial reform did not automatically change the boundaries of judicial jurisdiction.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The court noted that by the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada dated July 17, 2020, No. 807-IX "On the formation and liquidation of districts," new districts were created in Ukraine.

Within the framework of the administrative-territorial reform, the Yavoriv district of Lviv region was formed with the administrative center in the city of Yavoriv, which included the territories of Ivano-Frankivsk territorial community, Mostyska territorial community, Novoyavorivsk territorial community, Sudova Vyshnia territorial community, Shehyni territorial community, and Yavoriv territorial community.

At the same time, the change in administrative-territorial structure does not imply an automatic change in the judicial system of Ukraine.

According to Article 125 of the Constitution of Ukraine and Article 19 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges," a court is established, reorganized, and liquidated by law, the draft of which is submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by the President of Ukraine after consultations with the High Council of Justice.

According to Article 21 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges," local general courts are district courts, which are established in one or several districts, districts in cities, in a city, or in a district(s) and city(ies).

At the same time, according to paragraph 3 of section XII "Final and Transitional Provisions" of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges," district, interdistrict, district in cities, city, and city-district courts continue to exercise their powers until the establishment and commencement of activities of the respective local district court, whose jurisdiction will cover the relevant territory.

Paragraph 3¹ of section XII of this Law stipulates that until the law of Ukraine on changing the system of local courts in connection with the formation (liquidation) of districts comes into force, the respective local courts continue to exercise their powers within the territorial jurisdiction defined before the entry into force of the Verkhovna Rada resolution dated July 17, 2020, No. 807-IX "On the formation and liquidation of districts," but no longer than one year from the day of termination or cancellation of martial law in Ukraine.

Thus, despite the fact that Mostyska territorial community, Sudova Vyshnia territorial community, and Shehyni territorial community are part of the Yavoriv district of Lviv region, they do not belong to the territorial jurisdiction of the Yavoriv District Court of Lviv region.

The territorial jurisdiction of the Yavoriv District Court of Lviv region does not extend to the territories that belonged to the former Mostyska and Horodok districts of Lviv region.

Therefore, the court asks to take this information into account when sending cases and materials to the Yavoriv District Court of Lviv region in order to comply with the requirements regarding territorial jurisdiction.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Territorial Recruitment Centres' Transition to Electronic Data: What the New Military Registration Rules for Employers Entail

The new military registration rules, effective from June 27, change the procedures for employment, data verification, and information exchange between enterprises and military commissariats.

Military personnel allowed to transfer between units via online report: government launches experiment

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a three-month experiment for the digital transfer of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen between units within one corps through electronic reports.

ECHR: The state cannot block refugee family reunification due to documents that are objectively impossible to obtain

If a refugee cannot provide documents for reasons beyond their control, the state must provide alternative ways to confirm family ties and not delay the family reunification procedure.

Old QES will remain valid until the end of certificate terms: The Ministry of Digital Transformation postponed the transition to new electronic signature generation rules

The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how Ukraine will transition to the new cryptographic protection standard “Kupyina” and what this will mean for electronic signature users.

Employment Contract Without Mistakes: Top 5 Questions Most Frequently Asked by Employees

Can they force you to sign a fixed-term contract when you can resign without working out the notice period, and what is the difference between a civil law contract and an employment contract?

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]