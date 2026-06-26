Paid 70 Thousand for Fake Driver's License: How a Man Became a Victim of a Fraud Scheme with the "Digital Ministry of Internal Affairs"

The victim lost money and received an invalid document instead of an official license restoration.

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A 39-year-old man fell victim to a fraud scheme after paying nearly UAH 70 thousand for a fake driver's license. The case was reported by the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The story began when the man contacted the MIA service center in Konotop because his driver's license was not displayed in the "Diia" app. During the verification, it was found that the document was forged.

It was established that after being deprived of the right to drive under Article 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the man decided not to take exams or go through the official restoration procedure. Instead, he turned to fraudsters who presented themselves as employees of a fictitious "digital department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs."

The scammers acted convincingly: they supposedly checked documents, created the impression of an official procedure, and received about UAH 70,000 for their "services."

As a result, the man was left with a forged license, lost money, and the risk of legal consequences.

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reminds that the right to drive a vehicle after deprivation under Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses can only be restored through MIA service centers after successfully passing theoretical and practical exams.

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