  1. In Ukraine

Paid 70 Thousand for Fake Driver's License: How a Man Became a Victim of a Fraud Scheme with the "Digital Ministry of Internal Affairs"

08:12, 26 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The victim lost money and received an invalid document instead of an official license restoration.
Paid 70 Thousand for Fake Driver's License: How a Man Became a Victim of a Fraud Scheme with the "Digital Ministry of Internal Affairs"
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

A 39-year-old man fell victim to a fraud scheme after paying nearly UAH 70 thousand for a fake driver's license. The case was reported by the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The story began when the man contacted the MIA service center in Konotop because his driver's license was not displayed in the "Diia" app. During the verification, it was found that the document was forged.

It was established that after being deprived of the right to drive under Article 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the man decided not to take exams or go through the official restoration procedure. Instead, he turned to fraudsters who presented themselves as employees of a fictitious "digital department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs."

The scammers acted convincingly: they supposedly checked documents, created the impression of an official procedure, and received about UAH 70,000 for their "services."

As a result, the man was left with a forged license, lost money, and the risk of legal consequences.

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reminds that the right to drive a vehicle after deprivation under Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses can only be restored through MIA service centers after successfully passing theoretical and practical exams.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Council of Judges Agreed to Increase the Number of Assistants for the First Three Courts

The Council of Judges supported the decision of the judges' assemblies of three district courts — in Kyiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia — to increase the number of assistants to two per one judge.

The Council of Judges of Ukraine has begun preparations for the XXI extraordinary Congress of Judges

Members of the Council of Judges of Ukraine approved the composition of organizational committees for the preparation and conduct of joint meetings of judges of local general courts as part of the preparations for the upcoming XXI extraordinary Congress of Judges of Ukraine.

You will have to pay taxes to the State Tax Service for winning a car or smartphone: why a "free" prize can cost the winner a lot of money

What income from winnings is subject to taxation and what amounts are involved.

An employee was forced to resign during the occupation of Crimea: The Supreme Court's Grand Chamber reinstated him after the ECHR ruling

The ECHR ruling on the violation of the principle of legal certainty became the basis for the partial annulment of the Supreme Court of Ukraine's decision and the reinstatement of decisions on the unlawfulness of the employee's dismissal.

UAH 40,000 per day of assault: new reward system in the Defense Forces

The reform of monetary provision introduces an incentive system: from UAH 10,000 for "rear" personnel to UAH 460,000 for "combat" personnel.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]