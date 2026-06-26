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In Kyiv, a group consisting of Kyivzelenbud officials embezzled UAH 3 million on park repairs

10:19, 26 June 2026
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This concerns the parks "Nyvky", "Orlyatko", "Radunka", "Yunist".
In Kyiv, a group consisting of Kyivzelenbud officials embezzled UAH 3 million on park repairs
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In Kyiv, about UAH 3 million were embezzled during the repairs of four parks. According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, an organized group consisting of officials from the Municipal Association of Green Building and Urban Greenery Management "Kyivzelenbud" was exposed.

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Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv prosecutor's office, seven participants in the corruption scheme were notified of suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds.

As noted by the prosecutor's office, in 2024 the municipal enterprise "Kyivzelenbud" signed contracts with a private company for the repair of the capital's parks "Nyvky", "Orlyatko", "Radunka", and "Yunist".

According to the investigation, the suspects, having previously agreed, inflated the cost of construction materials in the estimate documentation. In particular, they overcharged for concrete mixes, reinforcing meshes, power cables, and tiles. The conducted examinations established that as a result, under four contracts, the municipal enterprise overpaid more than UAH 3 million for the repairs of parks and squares.

Seven persons were notified of suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds as part of an organized group:

  • the actual owner of the private company that supplied construction materials and performed work in the parks, who acted as the organizer of the corruption scheme;
  • the former deputy general director of Kyivzelenbud, who ensured the preparation of estimate documentation with inflated prices and is considered by the investigation as a co-organizer of the scheme;
  • the deputy head of the management of Kyivzelenbud;
  • a leading specialist of the estimate work department of Kyivzelenbud;
  • three employees of the contractor company that performed the work.

Their actions were qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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