Where to vacation in summer 2026: which beaches are open, where you can swim, and where to go safely

Ukrainians can also vacation this summer in the Carpathians, near lakes, and on certain open beaches, but before traveling, it is worth checking security restrictions and official permissions for swimming.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

During the years of full-scale war, summer vacations in Ukraine remain possible, but planning must take into account the security situation. Part of the sea coast and water bodies remain closed due to mine danger, and special restrictions related to martial law apply in certain regions. Despite this, Ukrainians can still safely rest in the Carpathians, at the Shatsky Lakes, thermal resorts of Zakarpattia, as well as on officially open beaches that have passed inspections by military administrations and rescue services.

The Carpathians remain the main destination for summer vacations

The Carpathians remain the most popular among tourists. Yaremche, Bukovel, Verkhovyna, Vorokhta, Slavske, Synevyr, and other mountain resorts offer hiking routes, bike rides, waterfalls, lakes, rafting, SPA complexes, and wellness vacations.

Thermal complexes in Zakarpattia — Kosyno, Berehove, Velyatino — are also in demand, where you can combine rest with therapeutic procedures.

Lakes and rivers — only where permitted

Recreation near freshwater bodies also remains popular. The most attractive to tourists traditionally are:

Shatsky Lakes and Lake Svityaz;

Dniester Canyon;

the rivers Southern Bug, Dniester, Tisza, and certain sections of the Dnipro.

However, even if a water body looks safe, swimming should only be done on official beaches where water quality has been checked, lifeguards are on duty, and there are no prohibitions from local authorities. In many communities, the beach season may not open even if the water quality is adequate due to war risks.

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, the official beach season in 2026 is not opened for safety reasons.

Black Sea: swimming is allowed only on officially open beaches

Despite the war, in Odesa region in 2026, certain beaches are gradually being opened officially after safety inspections. They are checked for the presence of shelters, rescue posts, alert systems, and other necessary conditions. The list of permitted zones may change depending on the security situation.

At the same time, in Mykolaiv region, the beach season remains effectively closed due to proximity to the front line and high security risks.

Restrictions to remember

When planning a trip around Ukraine, it is important to consider the specifics of martial law. During an air raid alert, you must immediately leave the beach, water, or tourist route and proceed to the nearest shelter.

You must not enter closed beaches, even if other people are resting there. Such restrictions are often related to mine danger or lack of territory inspection.

Visiting border areas, forest belts, abandoned trenches, fortifications, former combat zones, and other uninspected territories is dangerous. These places often contain mines, unexploded ordnance, and other explosive objects. Additionally, border areas may have prohibitions or significant restrictions on civilian presence imposed by military administrations and border services.

How to organize a safe vacation

Before traveling, it is worth checking:

whether the region is open to tourists;

whether swimming is allowed at a specific beach;

whether tourist facilities are operating;

whether there are no temporary restrictions due to the security situation.

It is also advisable to have a charged phone, power bank, documents, and know the location of the nearest shelter.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.