"Covering" a call center for $1 million: MP Mykola Tyshchenko notified of suspicion

According to the pre-trial investigation, in August 2023, a member of parliament approached a citizen whom he considered one of the organizers of a network of call centers, requesting $1 million USD.

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The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, with the participation of NABU detectives, notified the current member of the Ukrainian parliament Mykola Tyshchenko of suspicion. He is accused of requesting an improper benefit, money laundering, and submitting false information in his annual declaration.

As reported by SACPO, according to the pre-trial investigation, in August 2023, the member of parliament approached a citizen whom he considered one of the organizers of a network of call centers, requesting $1 million USD.

According to the investigation, in exchange, the deputy promised not to interfere with their operations and to assist in eliminating competing companies. At the same time, law enforcement notes that Mykola Tyshchenko never actually received the specified funds.

Furthermore, the investigation established that the deputy allegedly legalized 12.6 million UAH through a fictitious gift agreement concluded with his ex-wife. According to SACPO and NABU, the woman did not have lawful income sufficient for such a gift, and the actual transfer of money did not take place.

Law enforcement also claims that to legalize these funds, the member of parliament submitted false information about the received "gift" in his annual declaration.

The actions of the member of parliament are qualified under Part 4 of Article 369, Part 2 of Article 209, and Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

SACPO noted that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

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