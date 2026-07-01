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Can the "conditionally fit" conclude a service contract – details

21:39, 1 July 2026
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The decision of the Military Medical Commission determines the possibility of service in rear and support units.
Can the "conditionally fit" conclude a service contract – details
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Citizens who are recognized by the military medical commission as fit for service in support, logistics, communications, security units, territorial recruitment and social support centers, or medical units, can conclude a contract for 24 months within the framework of an experimental project.

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Such a contract provides the opportunity to serve in specialties where professional knowledge and experience are at least as important as physical fitness. This allows performing tasks that ensure the functioning of the military and support of combat units.

The contract is available to individuals who, according to the military medical commission's conclusion, are recognized as fit for service specifically in support, logistics, communications, security units, territorial recruitment and social support centers, as well as in medical units.

For detailed information regarding the terms of concluding the contract, you can contact the nearest territorial recruitment and social support center or the recruitment center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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