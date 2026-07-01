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In Kyiv near the Southern Railway Station, 44 "parking heroes" were punished at once

19:07, 1 July 2026
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44 drivers were issued fines for parking violations.
In Kyiv near the Southern Railway Station, 44 "parking heroes" were punished at once
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In Kyiv, parking inspectors from the City Territorial Control Department conducted another operation near the Southern Railway Station on Heorhiy Kirpa Street. This was reported by the Kyiv City Territorial Control Department.

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As a result of the inspection, 44 fines were issued for violations of stopping and parking rules.

The department emphasized that parking violations in such busy locations complicate traffic flow, create obstacles for pedestrians and public transport, and negatively affect road safety.

"We urge drivers to follow the traffic rules and park vehicles only in designated parking areas," the department added.

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