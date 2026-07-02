Up to 95,000 UAH in assistance: veterans in Ukraine can receive new payments

The money can be used to arrange household needs and create a more comfortable and safe living space.

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Veterans who have completely or partially lost their sight while defending Ukraine can receive targeted support of up to 95,000 UAH. The application process has already started.

As reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, funds from the Red Cross will be credited to special accounts from August 1 to October 30, 2026. They can be used to arrange household needs and create a more comfortable and safe living space.

There are 26 types of household appliances to choose from, which will help make everyday life more autonomous and convenient. The list includes specialized adaptive gadgets, including smartphones with screen reading functions, adaptive household appliances, and special navigation systems.

Applications can be submitted in person, through an authorized representative, by mail, or online to the structural unit for veteran policy at the place of residence. For internally displaced persons, applications are accepted at the address of actual residence.

As previously reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Ukrainian parliament is considering an initiative that could significantly change the approach to social support for veterans with severe injury consequences. It concerns an attempt to move to a more precise, "tied to the real health condition" model of assistance. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Veterans' Rights Protection has already supported draft law No. 15267 and recommended including it on the agenda and adopting it as a basis.

The key idea of the document is to change the very logic of social support for veterans. The draft law proposes moving away from an exclusively status-based approach and introducing a model where the main criterion is the degree of loss of professional working capacity.